How to make Oedipus in Infinite Craft

Oedipus Rex is the Greek tragedy by Sophocles about Oedipus who kills his father and marries his mother. Unsurprisingly, Oedipus and Oedipus Rex can be created in Infinite Craft just like a ton of other famous works of literature.

Now, I admittedly am no expert on Greek mythology or literature, but I was able to figure out how to craft Oedipus with a very long and complex recipe. Here’s a breakdown of how you can make Oedipus in Infinite Craft.

Crafting Oedipus in Infinite Craft

Take it step by step. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The path to crafting Oedipus is a long one as it requires other complex items. My thought process was to get another piece of Greek literature, the Odyssey, and work from there. So before you can get to Oedipus, you need to craft the following keywords: Family, Anime, Odysseus, T-Rex, and Tragedy.

Crafting Family in Infinite Craft

We’re starting with Family because the idea is to get Homer Simpson to use “Homer” to break into the world of Greek literature.

Water + Water = Lake

Lake + Water = Ocean

Ocean + Earth = Island

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Island = Sand

Sand + Sand = Desert

Dust + Earth = Planet

Desert + Planet = Mars

Mars + Earth = Life

Life + Dust = Human

Human + Human = Family

Crafting Anime in Infinite Craft

Combining Anime with Family surprisingly gives you Simpson, bringing us closer to Greek literature and Oedipus.

Island + Earth = Continent

Continent + Earth = Land

Water + Earth = Plant

Water + Ocean = Fish

Plant + Fish = Seaweed

Seaweed + Fish = Sushi

Land + Sushi = Japan

Plant + Plant = Tree

Tree + Tree = Forest

Tree + Forest = Wood

Tree + Wood = Paper

Paper + Paper = Book

Book + Japan = Manga

Manga + Japan = Anime

Crafting Odysseus in Infinite Craft

Using Family and Anime, you can get Simpson, which leads to Homer and eventually Odysseus.

Family + Anime = Simpson

Simpson + Family = Homer

Homer + Book = Odyssey

Odyssey + Homer = Odysseus

Crafting T-Rex in Infinite Craft

Funny enough, T-Rex puts the Rex in Oedipus Rex, so now we have to craft the dinosaur.

Water + Wind = Wave

Wave + Wind = Storm

Storm + Water = Rain

Rain + Fire = Rainbow

Earth + Fire = Lava

Lava + Earth = Stone

Stone + Plant = Fossil

Fossil + Rainbow = Dinosaur

Dinosaur + Land = T-Rex

Crafting Tragedy in Infinite Craft

Tragedy is used to jump from Odysseus to Oedipus.

Human + Life = Angel

Angel + Human = Cupid

Cupid + Cupid = Heart

Heart + Cupid = Love

Human + Dust = Mummy

Mummy + Earth = Tomb

Tomb + Love = Grave

Grave + Human = Ghost

Ghost + Life = Vampire

Vampire + Life = Death

Death + Love = Heartbreak

Heartbreak + Human = Tears

Tears + Book = Tearjerker

Heart + Heartbreak = Broken Heart

Broken Heart + Tearjerker = Crying

Crying + Broken Heart = Sadness

Sadness + Book = Tragedy

Crafting Oedipus Rex and Oedipus in Infinite Craft

Now all you have to do is put the final pieces together to arrive at Oedipus.