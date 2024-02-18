Category:
How to make Oedipus in Infinite Craft

This is a tough one.
Published: Feb 17, 2024 08:20 pm
Infinite Craft with words related to Oedipus
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Oedipus Rex is the Greek tragedy by Sophocles about Oedipus who kills his father and marries his mother. Unsurprisingly, Oedipus and Oedipus Rex can be created in Infinite Craft just like a ton of other famous works of literature.

Recommended Videos

Now, I admittedly am no expert on Greek mythology or literature, but I was able to figure out how to craft Oedipus with a very long and complex recipe. Here’s a breakdown of how you can make Oedipus in Infinite Craft.

Crafting Oedipus in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft Recipe for Oedipus
Take it step by step. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The path to crafting Oedipus is a long one as it requires other complex items. My thought process was to get another piece of Greek literature, the Odyssey, and work from there. So before you can get to Oedipus, you need to craft the following keywords: Family, Anime, Odysseus, T-Rex, and Tragedy.

Crafting Family in Infinite Craft

We’re starting with Family because the idea is to get Homer Simpson to use “Homer” to break into the world of Greek literature.

  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Lake + Water = Ocean
  • Ocean + Earth = Island
  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Dust + Island = Sand
  • Sand + Sand = Desert
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Desert + Planet = Mars
  • Mars + Earth = Life
  • Life + Dust = Human
  • Human + Human = Family

Crafting Anime in Infinite Craft

Combining Anime with Family surprisingly gives you Simpson, bringing us closer to Greek literature and Oedipus.

  • Island + Earth = Continent
  • Continent + Earth = Land
  • Water + Earth = Plant
  • Water + Ocean = Fish
  • Plant + Fish = Seaweed
  • Seaweed + Fish = Sushi
  • Land + Sushi = Japan
  • Plant + Plant = Tree
  • Tree + Tree = Forest
  • Tree + Forest = Wood
  • Tree + Wood = Paper
  • Paper + Paper = Book
  • Book + Japan = Manga
  • Manga + Japan = Anime

Crafting Odysseus in Infinite Craft

Using Family and Anime, you can get Simpson, which leads to Homer and eventually Odysseus.

  • Family + Anime = Simpson
  • Simpson + Family = Homer
  • Homer + Book = Odyssey
  • Odyssey + Homer = Odysseus

Crafting T-Rex in Infinite Craft

Funny enough, T-Rex puts the Rex in Oedipus Rex, so now we have to craft the dinosaur.

  • Water + Wind = Wave
  • Wave + Wind = Storm
  • Storm + Water = Rain
  • Rain + Fire = Rainbow
  • Earth + Fire = Lava
  • Lava + Earth = Stone
  • Stone + Plant = Fossil
  • Fossil + Rainbow = Dinosaur
  • Dinosaur + Land = T-Rex

Crafting Tragedy in Infinite Craft

Tragedy is used to jump from Odysseus to Oedipus.

  • Human + Life = Angel
  • Angel + Human = Cupid
  • Cupid + Cupid = Heart
  • Heart + Cupid = Love
  • Human + Dust = Mummy
  • Mummy + Earth = Tomb
  • Tomb + Love = Grave
  • Grave + Human = Ghost
  • Ghost + Life = Vampire
  • Vampire + Life = Death
  • Death + Love = Heartbreak
  • Heartbreak + Human = Tears
  • Tears + Book = Tearjerker
  • Heart + Heartbreak = Broken Heart
  • Broken Heart + Tearjerker = Crying
  • Crying + Broken Heart = Sadness
  • Sadness + Book = Tragedy

Crafting Oedipus Rex and Oedipus in Infinite Craft

Now all you have to do is put the final pieces together to arrive at Oedipus. 

  • Odysseus + T-Rex = Odysseus Rex
  • Odysseus Rex + Tragedy = Oedipus Rex
  • Oedipus Rex + Tragedy = Oedipus
