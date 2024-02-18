How to make Oedipus in Infinite Craft

Oedipus Rex is the Greek tragedy by Sophocles about Oedipus who kills his father and marries his mother. Unsurprisingly, Oedipus and Oedipus Rex can be created in Infinite Craft just like a ton of other famous works of literature.
Now, I admittedly am no expert on Greek mythology or literature, but I was able to figure out how to craft Oedipus with a very long and complex recipe. Here’s a breakdown of how you can make Oedipus in Infinite Craft.
Crafting Oedipus in Infinite Craft
The path to crafting Oedipus is a long one as it requires other complex items. My thought process was to get another piece of Greek literature, the Odyssey, and work from there. So before you can get to Oedipus, you need to craft the following keywords: Family, Anime, Odysseus, T-Rex, and Tragedy.
Crafting Family in Infinite Craft
We’re starting with Family because the idea is to get Homer Simpson to use “Homer” to break into the world of Greek literature.
- Water + Water = Lake
- Lake + Water = Ocean
- Ocean + Earth = Island
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Dust + Island = Sand
- Sand + Sand = Desert
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Desert + Planet = Mars
- Mars + Earth = Life
- Life + Dust = Human
- Human + Human = Family
Crafting Anime in Infinite Craft
Combining Anime with Family surprisingly gives you Simpson, bringing us closer to Greek literature and Oedipus.
- Island + Earth = Continent
- Continent + Earth = Land
- Water + Earth = Plant
- Water + Ocean = Fish
- Plant + Fish = Seaweed
- Seaweed + Fish = Sushi
- Land + Sushi = Japan
- Plant + Plant = Tree
- Tree + Tree = Forest
- Tree + Forest = Wood
- Tree + Wood = Paper
- Paper + Paper = Book
- Book + Japan = Manga
- Manga + Japan = Anime
Crafting Odysseus in Infinite Craft
Using Family and Anime, you can get Simpson, which leads to Homer and eventually Odysseus.
- Family + Anime = Simpson
- Simpson + Family = Homer
- Homer + Book = Odyssey
- Odyssey + Homer = Odysseus
Crafting T-Rex in Infinite Craft
Funny enough, T-Rex puts the Rex in Oedipus Rex, so now we have to craft the dinosaur.
- Water + Wind = Wave
- Wave + Wind = Storm
- Storm + Water = Rain
- Rain + Fire = Rainbow
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Lava + Earth = Stone
- Stone + Plant = Fossil
- Fossil + Rainbow = Dinosaur
- Dinosaur + Land = T-Rex
Crafting Tragedy in Infinite Craft
Tragedy is used to jump from Odysseus to Oedipus.
- Human + Life = Angel
- Angel + Human = Cupid
- Cupid + Cupid = Heart
- Heart + Cupid = Love
- Human + Dust = Mummy
- Mummy + Earth = Tomb
- Tomb + Love = Grave
- Grave + Human = Ghost
- Ghost + Life = Vampire
- Vampire + Life = Death
- Death + Love = Heartbreak
- Heartbreak + Human = Tears
- Tears + Book = Tearjerker
- Heart + Heartbreak = Broken Heart
- Broken Heart + Tearjerker = Crying
- Crying + Broken Heart = Sadness
- Sadness + Book = Tragedy
Crafting Oedipus Rex and Oedipus in Infinite Craft
Now all you have to do is put the final pieces together to arrive at Oedipus.
- Odysseus + T-Rex = Odysseus Rex
- Odysseus Rex + Tragedy = Oedipus Rex
- Oedipus Rex + Tragedy = Oedipus