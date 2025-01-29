Playing a PlayStation game on PC with a PSN account can now land you special rewards

Having a PlayStation Network account already comes with some good perks for console players, but now there are some more incentives for PC players coming in the future.

Recommended Videos

Announced today on the PlayStation Blog, the PC release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will come with special game rewards for those who sign into the game with their PSN account. Those who sign in will get the Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit and the Miles Morales 2099 Suit as early unlocks. Those aren’t the only games giving out special perks for PSN users, as three more PlayStation Studios games are giving out free perks for PSN users on PC.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered is coming to PC, with a PSN exclusive skin as well. Image via Naughty Dog

The PC version of God of War Ragnarok will give PSN account users a handful of game currency and XP, as well as an armor set that you could previously only get when you began a New Game+ run. The remastered version of Horizon Zero Dawn will give the players access to the Nora Variant outfit. And when it releases on April 3, the PC version of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will grant PSN users points for unlocks and a skin for Ellie based on the protagonist for Naughty Dog’s upcoming game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

But the most important thing that came out of this announcement is that none of these games require a PSN account in order to be played, a business practice that ignited a massive amount of controversy last year when Helldivers 2 tried to implement a mandatory PSN requirement for Steam players. Gamers were so upset by this that it led to extensive review bombing and demands for refunds. Sony eventually had to walk back these requirements for Helldivers 2 and other future PC releases like the port of Ghost of Tsushima.

Both these changes and the new incentives are solid additions to Sony’s PC ambitions. As more and more PlayStation Studios games make the jump away from the console, hopefully this means more rewards and incentives for those who are loyal to the PlayStation brand.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy