Unlike Helldivers, Ghost of Tsushima’s PC port won’t require a PSN account—except in one mode

As the highly anticipated Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut PC port gears up for its release on May 16, players worldwide are buzzing with excitement. Amid the anticipation, recent developments surrounding linking a PSN account on Steam have stirred the conversation, particularly in light of the Helldivers 2 controversy.

In a recent reply to a fan by Sucker Punch Productions on X (formerly known as Twitter), the developers behind Ghost of Tsushima cleared the air by announcing the game’s single-player content will not require a PSN account linked to Steam except for Legends mode. This news is a relief for many, ensuring seamless access to the captivating single-player experience without additional requirements and restrictions.

But for the eagerly anticipated multiplayer mode, Legends, there’s a catch: Players will need to link their PSN accounts to Steam to immerse themselves in online gameplay with their friends. This requirement, while aimed at facilitating cross-platform play and enhancing the multiplayer experience, has sparked discussion within the gaming community, particularly among PC players unfamiliar with the PlayStation ecosystem.

Need a PSN account linked to Steam. Image via Sucker Punch

The decision to require PSN account linking for multiplayer access mirrors a similar controversy that arose with Helldivers 2, another popular title that faced backlash for its account linking requirements. The controversy stemmed from concerns about accessibility and player autonomy, as some gamers expressed frustration over being compelled to link their accounts to external platforms.

In response to these concerns, the developer and publisher have increasingly faced scrutiny over the implementation of account-linking requirements in multiplayer games. While the goal may be to promote cross-platform connectivity and community engagement, the issue raises questions about the balance between player convenience and platform integration.

