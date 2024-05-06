jin sakai riding horse in ghost of tsushima
Image via Sucker Punch
Category:
Helldivers 2

Unlike Helldivers, Ghost of Tsushima’s PC port won’t require a PSN account—except in one mode

Don’t need a PSN account linked to Steam for a single player.
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|
Published: May 6, 2024 04:38 am

As the highly anticipated Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut PC port gears up for its release on May 16, players worldwide are buzzing with excitement. Amid the anticipation, recent developments surrounding linking a PSN account on Steam have stirred the conversation, particularly in light of the Helldivers 2 controversy.

Recommended Videos

In a recent reply to a fan by Sucker Punch Productions on X (formerly known as Twitter), the developers behind Ghost of Tsushima cleared the air by announcing the game’s single-player content will not require a PSN account linked to Steam except for Legends mode. This news is a relief for many, ensuring seamless access to the captivating single-player experience without additional requirements and restrictions.

But for the eagerly anticipated multiplayer mode, Legends, there’s a catch: Players will need to link their PSN accounts to Steam to immerse themselves in online gameplay with their friends. This requirement, while aimed at facilitating cross-platform play and enhancing the multiplayer experience, has sparked discussion within the gaming community, particularly among PC players unfamiliar with the PlayStation ecosystem.

The decision to require PSN account linking for multiplayer access mirrors a similar controversy that arose with Helldivers 2, another popular title that faced backlash for its account linking requirements. The controversy stemmed from concerns about accessibility and player autonomy, as some gamers expressed frustration over being compelled to link their accounts to external platforms.

In response to these concerns, the developer and publisher have increasingly faced scrutiny over the implementation of account-linking requirements in multiplayer games. While the goal may be to promote cross-platform connectivity and community engagement, the issue raises questions about the balance between player convenience and platform integration.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Lasting stain’: Pirate Software calls out Sony for trying to ‘gut’ Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Exploding Crossbow
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
‘Lasting stain’: Pirate Software calls out Sony for trying to ‘gut’ Helldivers 2
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly May 6, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 boss pledges to ‘set new standard’ for live service games after PSN account saga
Helldivers 2 showcasing players fighting for democracy.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 boss pledges to ‘set new standard’ for live service games after PSN account saga
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 6, 2024
Read Article Sony backflips on Helldivers 2 account linking plans after weekend of outrage
Several Helldivers battle on a hill in front of a huge PlayStation Online logo.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Sony backflips on Helldivers 2 account linking plans after weekend of outrage
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Lasting stain’: Pirate Software calls out Sony for trying to ‘gut’ Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Exploding Crossbow
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
‘Lasting stain’: Pirate Software calls out Sony for trying to ‘gut’ Helldivers 2
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly May 6, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 boss pledges to ‘set new standard’ for live service games after PSN account saga
Helldivers 2 showcasing players fighting for democracy.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 boss pledges to ‘set new standard’ for live service games after PSN account saga
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 6, 2024
Read Article Sony backflips on Helldivers 2 account linking plans after weekend of outrage
Several Helldivers battle on a hill in front of a huge PlayStation Online logo.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Sony backflips on Helldivers 2 account linking plans after weekend of outrage
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 5, 2024
Author
Mohid Shahid
Meet Mohid, the virtual gunslinger of the freelance world, slinging words for Dot Esports with the precision of a quick-scoping sniper. His heart beats to the rhythm of FPS shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, but his gaming prowess extends across countless other realms. When he's not dominating the digital battlefield, he's crafting guides and breaking the latest news across all gaming genres. But beware, especially if you dare to venture into the punishing world of soulslikes RPG, where Mohid's middle name might as well be "Torture" - he thrives on the challenge like a true gaming gladiator.