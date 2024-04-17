Ghost of Tsushima showcasing Jin Sakai fighting another Samurai.
Image via Sucker Punch
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut system requirements: PC specs

Good ol' Samurai clashing their swords!
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 03:08 pm

To every gamer’s delight, yet another highly anticipated PlayStation exclusive is coming to PC: Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut. It’s hailed as one of the finest Samurai games ever made, so you should make sure your PC is up to spec for it.

On Tsushima Island, you will play as the courageous samurai warrior Jin Sakai. You must overcome all odds against the massive Mongol invasion led by the ruthless general Khotun Khan, who threatens to destroy your home. Apart from the base game, the Director’s Cut allows you to access the Iki Island expansion and the cooperative online multiplayer Legends mode.

The game has also become the first game to feature PlayStation trophies on PC with a PlayStation-specific overlay. So, can you run the game when it comes out? Here are the PC specifications for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut.

What are the PC specs for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut?

Two samurai square off beneath a red tree with the sunset backlighting them.
High performance comes at a price. Image via Sucker Punch

Based on the type of performance that you want for the game, the PC requirements are given below:

PresetVery LowMediumHighVery High
Avg performance720P @ 30 FPS1080P @ 60 FPS1440P @ 60 FPS / 4K @ 30 FPS4K @ 60 FPS
ProcessorIntel Core i3-7100AMD Ryzen 3 1200Intel Core i5-8600AMD Ryzen 5 3600Intel Core i5-11400AMD Ryzen 5 5600Intel Core i5-11400AMD Ryzen 5 5600
GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT		NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT		NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

AMD Radeon RX 6800		NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
Memory8 GB16 GB16 GB16 GB
Storage75 GB HDD space (SSD recommended)75 GB HDD space 75 GB HDD space 75 GB HDD space
OSWindows 10 64-bitWindows 10 64-bitWindows 10 64-bitWindows 10 64-bit

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut supports cross-play, so if you have friends on another console platform such as PlayStation, you can also play the online multiplayer with them. The game allows controller support for the PlayStation DualSense controller, which offers haptic feedback and adaptive triggers when used with a wired connection.

The developers optimized the game for ultra-wide monitors, supporting 21:9 and 32:9 resolutions. Moreover, triple monitor set-ups are supported. While playing the game, you can boost your frame rates with NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 3, or Intel XeSS.

The Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut comes out May 16.

