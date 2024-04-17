Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut brings PlayStation trophies to PC for first time

Fans are beyond excited about the arrival of Sony’s Ghost of Tsushima on PC. As a surprise, it will be the first PlayStation-to-PC game to receive PlayStation trophies with a PlayStation-specific overlay.

An announcement and screenshot were posted by the PlayStation UK account, giving fans a first look at what this will look like. It seems like a similar overlay to Steam, presenting a minor breakdown of the trophies players have unlocked, alongside their friends list, profile, and a search function. It breaks down another barrier between console and PC players, potentially hinting that Helldivers 2 won’t be the only Sony game to launch with a PC port in the future.

Unlock PlayStation trophies while playing the PC version of a Sony game. Image via Sony

The PlayStation overlay will be available to Windows PCs, and players can access it by opening an in-game menu. With the program connecting to the player’s PlayStation profile, these trophies should count toward their overall progress on their consoles, allowing them to potentially earn that long-awaited platinum trophy that may have eluded them.

With Ghost of Tsushima being the first in line, we could expect other Sony games to receive this feature in the future. Other titles that also made it to PC from the land of PlayStation exclusivity include Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, and Returnal, to name a few. It’s likely only a matter of time until these games get this feature, too.

Sony has been making a more significant push to PC with many exclusive games launching for PC over the past few years. It’s no surprise, given the PlayStation Studios team won’t have another unique title launching until 2025. The team could be using this year to make PC launches a more integral step in their development cycle, and given the overall success of Helldivers 2, it’s a sure sign that players are eager to play on both platforms, so long as it’s an enjoyable game.

The Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches on May 16 for PC players on Steam alongside the PlayStation overlay that players can try for the first time. After it launches and we get closer to the summer, we will learn more about the PlayStation overlay and when we can expect to see it on other Sony games.

