Sony confirms Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launch date, pre-order bonuses

Whenever a PlayStation exclusive comes to PC, it’s a big deal. Franchises like The Last of Us and God of War are strong enough on their own among PlayStation loyalists, but once the PC player base is introduced, the floodgates of the fandom open up further every time.

And now, Sony has announced a date for when fans can expect the next PS exclusive to make its way to PC. Ghost of Tsushima, which was originally released as a PS4/PS5 title in 2020, will be getting a PC release on May 16, Sony revealed earlier today. The PC release of Ghost of Tsushima is classified as a “Director’s Cut,” meaning the game is fully optimized for modern PC setups and also includes access to the Iki Island DLC, which was released in 2021.

Ghost of Tsushima will arrive in the hands of an all-new player base when it comes to PC later this year. Image via Sucker Punch

If there’s one common theme among all of the PlayStation games of the last eight years that have made their way onto PC, it’s the cinematic nature of each title. From the intimate moments of the God of War franchise to the wide-scaping vistas of Horizon, PlayStation’s exclusives always look even better when put through the lens of a well-oiled PC. One could argue that Ghost of Tsushima—an epic tale of historical fiction centered around Japan’s samurai—is the most cinematic title ever released on PlayStation.

The Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will also include pre-order bonuses such as armor dyes and an all-new horse to mount in-game. With the inclusion of these bonuses, as well as the Iki Island DLC, the price point of the PC release of the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut sits at $59.99 on Steam and Epic Games.

One of the most intriguing features from the console release of Ghost of Tsushima—Kurosawa Mode—will also be making its way to PC. This unique setting puts the game into a black-and-white filter that’s heavily inspired by the works of legendary Japanese director Akira Kurosawa, who is responsible for some of the most iconic samurai films of the 20th century, including Seven Samurai and Yojimbo. We definitely recommend giving this mode a shot, especially if you’re into film.

Ghost of Tsushima will be available on PC on May 16 but can be pre-ordered on Steam and Epic Games today.