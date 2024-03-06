Horizon Forbidden West PC specs: What are the minimum PC requirements?

After an extensive wait, gamers who don’t have a PlayStation will finally get their chance to enjoy Horizon Forbidden West, with the Guerrilla Games title scheduled to land on PC later this month.

Ahead of any big AAA release, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got the right rig for the task, and fortunately, Sony has shared exactly what you’ll need to get the optimal experience in this unique world. Before you pull the trigger and pre-order Horizon Forbidden West on PC, here is a look at the recommended and required specs.

Recommended specs to run Horizon Forbidden West on PC

Explore this world on your PC. Image via Guerrilla Games

While high-powered PCs can crush Horizon Forbidden West and achieve 4K 60FPS gameplay, the recommended hardware you need will still give you a great playing experience at 1080p with a smooth 60FPS. If your PC meets the specs below you should have smooth sailing when running the Horizon Forbidden West.

Preset Medium Average Performance 1080p, 60 FPS Processor Intel Core i5-8600, AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory 16 GB DDR GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, AMD Radeon RX 5700 Storage 150GB SSD Operating System Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or newer)

Minimum Requirements to run Horizon Forbidden West on PC

The following specs will allow you to play Horizon Forbidden West on PC, however, you’re going to get a significant performance drop from what is recommended. That being the case, it should still perform reasonably smoothly, be it at 30 FPS.

Any specs below these will not run the game well at all, so we suggest only committing to play it if you have at least the system below.

Preset Very Low Average Performance 720p, 30 FPS Processor Intel Core i3-8100, AMD Ryzen 3 1300X Memory 16 GB DDR GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB, AMD Radeon RX 5500XT 4GB Storage 150GB SSD Operating System Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or newer)

Again, if your PC does not meet these specs we’d suggest upgrading before playing Horizon Forbidden West so you don’t run into any big problems. Horizon Forbidden West will arrive on PC on March 21, so you’ve still got plenty of time to get prepared before it’s here.