Horizon Forbidden West’s release date for PC is set, bonus content revealed

Horizon Forbidden West is finally releasing for PC, allowing gamers who don’t have PlayStation consoles to continue Aloy’s story. And a new update from Sony just revealed important details like the bonus content available and the final release date, which is sooner than players might think.

Guerrilla Games announced in September 2023 that the best-selling sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn was coming to PCs in “early 2024” as a Complete Edition, the same title given to the PS5 version. But those were the only details available at the time. Today, Nixxes Software, Sony’s partner for the upcoming PC release, confirmed that the game is coming out on March 21, 2024.

Aloy’s coming back to PC. Image via Sony PlayStation

That is roughly two years after the original PlayStation release, which is a significant improvement for the series. Zero Dawn, for instance, took three and a half years after its original release to become available for PC gamers in August 2020.

In addition to revealing the release date, the blog post also includes details for the bonus content in the PC version of Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition—some of it only available for those who pre-order the game. Among the exclusive pre-order goodies are the Blacktide Outfit and Blacktide Bow. Bonus content also includes:

Nora Legacy Outfit and Nora Spear (available only when linking your Steam account to PlayStation Network)

2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint

Sony also dedicated a short trailer to the PC features, which include unlocked frame rates and ultra-wide support for panoramic view. You can enhance the performance and customize your graphics through tools like NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR, Intel XeSS, and even NVIDIA DLAA. With compatibility for triple-monitor setups, the game supports resolutions like 21:9 ultra-wide, 32:9 super ultra-wide, and 48:9. There’s controller support as well, if you want to play with a PlayStation DualSense.

The Complete Edition comes with all the content from the Forbidden West base game, in addition to the Burning Shores expansion DLC, which brings Aloy to a whole new region and expands on the story.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition releases on March 21, 2024 for PC. You can pre-order it now or add it to your wishlist on Steam or the Epic Games Store.