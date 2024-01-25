Category:
General

Horizon Forbidden West’s release date for PC is set, bonus content revealed

Complete Edition includes the Burning Shores DLC.
Image of Jéssica Gubert
Jéssica Gubert
|
Published: Jan 25, 2024 02:05 pm
Aloy from the Horizon series in the Forbidden West
Image via Guerrilla Games

Horizon Forbidden West is finally releasing for PC, allowing gamers who don’t have PlayStation consoles to continue Aloy’s story. And a new update from Sony just revealed important details like the bonus content available and the final release date, which is sooner than players might think.

Recommended Videos

Guerrilla Games announced in September 2023 that the best-selling sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn was coming to PCs in “early 2024” as a Complete Edition, the same title given to the PS5 version. But those were the only details available at the time. Today, Nixxes Software, Sony’s partner for the upcoming PC release, confirmed that the game is coming out on March 21, 2024.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores
Aloy’s coming back to PC. Image via Sony PlayStation

That is roughly two years after the original PlayStation release, which is a significant improvement for the series. Zero Dawn, for instance, took three and a half years after its original release to become available for PC gamers in August 2020.

In addition to revealing the release date, the blog post also includes details for the bonus content in the PC version of Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition—some of it only available for those who pre-order the game. Among the exclusive pre-order goodies are the Blacktide Outfit and Blacktide Bow. Bonus content also includes:

  • Nora Legacy Outfit and Nora Spear (available only when linking your Steam account to PlayStation Network)
  • 2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)
  • 2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)
  • In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs
  • In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece
  • Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint

Sony also dedicated a short trailer to the PC features, which include unlocked frame rates and ultra-wide support for panoramic view. You can enhance the performance and customize your graphics through tools like NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR, Intel XeSS, and even NVIDIA DLAA. With compatibility for triple-monitor setups, the game supports resolutions like 21:9 ultra-wide, 32:9 super ultra-wide, and 48:9. There’s controller support as well, if you want to play with a PlayStation DualSense.

The Complete Edition comes with all the content from the Forbidden West base game, in addition to the Burning Shores expansion DLC, which brings Aloy to a whole new region and expands on the story.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition releases on March 21, 2024 for PC. You can pre-order it now or add it to your wishlist on Steam or the Epic Games Store.

related content
Read Article Blizzard cancels its Odyssey survival game after 6 years of development
Key art for the Blizzard survival game that has yet to be announced. Two people stand in the foreground, with a city peeking through the trees in the background.
Category:
General
General
Blizzard cancels its Odyssey survival game after 6 years of development
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 25, 2024
Read Article Project New World Codes (January 2024) [Haze Piece]
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Project New World Codes (January 2024) [Haze Piece]
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jan 25, 2024
Read Article The best free unblocked games for playing at work or school
Category:
General
General
The best free unblocked games for playing at work or school
David Gealogo David Gealogo and others Jan 25, 2024
Read Article Ark: Survival Ascended: 10 best tames on The Island
A group of mammoths in a snowy environment in Ark: Survival Ascended.
Category:
General
General
Ark: Survival Ascended: 10 best tames on The Island
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 25, 2024
Read Article All Ark: Survival Ascended admin commands
A dinosaur as seen in Ark: Survival Ascended.
Category:
Ark
Ark
General
General
All Ark: Survival Ascended admin commands
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Blizzard cancels its Odyssey survival game after 6 years of development
Key art for the Blizzard survival game that has yet to be announced. Two people stand in the foreground, with a city peeking through the trees in the background.
Category:
General
General
Blizzard cancels its Odyssey survival game after 6 years of development
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 25, 2024
Read Article Project New World Codes (January 2024) [Haze Piece]
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Project New World Codes (January 2024) [Haze Piece]
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jan 25, 2024
Read Article The best free unblocked games for playing at work or school
Category:
General
General
The best free unblocked games for playing at work or school
David Gealogo David Gealogo and others Jan 25, 2024
Read Article Ark: Survival Ascended: 10 best tames on The Island
A group of mammoths in a snowy environment in Ark: Survival Ascended.
Category:
General
General
Ark: Survival Ascended: 10 best tames on The Island
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 25, 2024
Read Article All Ark: Survival Ascended admin commands
A dinosaur as seen in Ark: Survival Ascended.
Category:
Ark
Ark
General
General
All Ark: Survival Ascended admin commands
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 25, 2024

Author

Jéssica Gubert
Jéssica is a writer, editor, and translator working at GAMURS since 2019, but with a lifelong experience in word games and TV shows. She can also be found at concerts or babbling about board games anywhere.