All the free games in the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2024

December always brings a good selection of games on sale to play over the holidays, but Epic Games Store takes it a step further with a new title for free every day. That is certainly one of the best Holiday traditions in the gaming world, and it’s back for a 2024 edition.

Recommended Videos

Starting on Dec. 19, all you need to do is log into your Epic Games account and collect your free game at the Store just like in past years. And if you’d like to know more about the game of the day in advance, this compilation might be useful. We will update it every day when we have new information.

All Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2024 free games

Day Title Start date and time End date and time 1 Vampire Survivors Dec. 19, 10am CT Dec. 20, 9:59am CT

Day one: Vampire Survivors (2022)

Starting off with a bang. Image via Epic Games

Released in 2022 after a few months in early access, this roguelike shoot ’em up game started as a solo project by indie developer Luca Galante, but the widespread success and acclaim quickly changed things. Now, Poncle is a team of more than 20 people, and Vampire Survivors is available for all consoles, mobile devices, and computers—along with its five DLCs.

You can enter this gothic horror (and somehow casual) world alone or with friends.

To add Vampire Survivors to your game library, click here.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy