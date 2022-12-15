All Epic Games Store free games and best deals during the Holiday Sale 2022

The most wonderful time of the year for your wallet.

The Epic Games Store’s yearly Holiday Sale has returned for 2022, with arguably their biggest sale yet. The event will run from Dec. 15 to Jan. 5, and give players the opportunity to add games to their library with (by Epic’s own estimation) “thousands of discounts, limitless coupons, free games, and more.”

The sale is also bringing back the Coupons program, allowing players to knock an additional 25 percent off full games only if they spend $15 or more. And of course, as Epic loves to do, there will be a daily free game that players can acquire just by opening the launcher each day and going to the Holiday Sale section of the store page.

Looking for some good deals, or just want to increase your library size with free games you may or may not ever play? Here’s a breakdown of all the free games to be given away during the Epic Games Holiday Sale for 2022, plus some of the best deals currently available.

All Epic Games Holiday Sale 2022 free games

As a reminder, the free games given away during the Epic Games Holiday Sale 2022 are only available for one day. When the new one comes out, the previous one is gone.

Bloons TD 6

Image via NinjaKiwi

Bloons TD 6 is the most recent entry of the overwhelmingly popular tower defense series, and is available for free on Dec. 15, rather than its usual price of $13.99. The game features four-player co-op, boss battles, and tons of unique challenges, levels, and characters while getting frequent updates over time.

More games will be added to this list when they are revealed.

Best deals during the Epic Games Holiday Sale 2022

FIFA 23 Standard Edition for $28 (60 percent off normal price)

Madden NFL 23 for $30 (50 percent off normal price)

Cyberpunk 2077 for $30 (50 percent off normal price)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for $19.79 (67 percent off normal price)

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for $16.49 (67 percent off normal price)

The Epic Games Holiday Sale for 2022 officially ends at 10am CT on Thursday, Jan. 5.