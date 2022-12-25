Epic Games Store celebrates Christmas by giving away a popular game for free—and it’s one you won’t want to miss

Another day in Epic Games’ Holiday Sale promotion, another free game for fans to pick up. But it’s Christmas, and that means Epic is going big with its latest offering.

That’s right: Death Stranding is free today as part of Epic’s Holiday Sale promotion. It won’t be available for much longer, though, so fans better act fast before this action game is replaced by another offering tomorrow.

Death Stranding, a single-player action game based in post-apocalyptic America, hit shelves across the globe in 2019. It’s most well-known for featuring actor Norman Reedus, who rose to fame after starring in The Walking Dead, as well as being the first project from renowned game developer Hideo Kojima and studio Kojima Productions after their split from Konami in 2015. In November 2022, Kojima Productions tweeted out that the game had sold over 10 million copies across all platforms it is available on since launch.

Kojima unveiled Death Stranding’s sequel at The Game Awards 2022 earlier this month, surprising many fans around the globe. Earlier in the year, Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson reported a new title from Kojima Productions named Overdose. The title was reportedly set to be the next horror game the Japanese studio was working on, and many fans expected to hear more information about this title instead of a Death Stranding sequel at the end-of-year awards show. While we don’t know much about the Death Stranding sequel as of now, we do know the game will welcome Reedus back with open arms and will take place in a similar environment to the first game.

But until we learn more, those who have yet to experience the world Death Stranding has to offer will get a chance to do so with the Epic Games Store’s latest offering. Players can pick up Death Stranding while it’s available until 10am CT on Dec. 26, when it will be replaced with the next free title in the promotion.