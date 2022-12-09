The game Hideo Kojima has been teasing unveiled as Death Stranding follow-up

The sequel to Kojima’s beautifully designed Death Stranding has now been revealed. The creative visionary that is Hideo Kojima has brought stunning visuals and what looks like a deep storyline for fans to explore in this edition.

Norman Reedus returns in the second installment of the mind-bending ‘strand’ franchise. Players might remember the walking/box-carrying simulator fans thoroughly enjoyed years ago, and this iteration looks to be more action-packed, compared to the previous title.

The creativity of Kojima was unparalleled, with almost every single detail being important to the story and experience of the Death Stranding 2 title.

Death Stranding 2’s trailer showcased the glorious graphics and detailed landscape where you’ll try your best to keep BB alive.

Time has gone on in the new Death Stranding title, however, the trials and tribulations will still linger. The dangers of the previous game will be ever-present as you live your lives on the run.

Prepare yourself for a one-of-a-kind game that takes the deep gameplay further than its predecessor. The first Death Stranding had so many gameplay aspects behind it, it’s going to be hard to compete with its previous iteration.

There is no Death Stranding 2 release date yet, only the trailer shown at the Game Awards 2022, so, unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a little longer before we find out more.