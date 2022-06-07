Hideo Kojima’s new title rumored to be horror game named Overdose

Hideo Kojima, the video game creator behind games such as Metal Gear Solid and the recently successful Death Stranding, is reportedly working on a new game called Overdose.

The game is likely early in development, so it’s possible Overdose is a working title. But there’s already some early footage of the game floating around, according to Tom Henderson at Try Hard Guides.

Kojima's Horror Game is currently dubbed "Overdose"



My report via @TryHardGuides https://t.co/tmjCBgkDhU — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 7, 2022

The game is not a Death Stranding sequel by title, according to Henderson, but it features one of the characters from Death Stranding, Mama. She is wearing a blue dress in the footage and features the actress who played her in Death Stranding, Margaret Qualley.

Coincidentally, Kojima posted about the actress on Twitter recently, which has people wondering if she’ll return as one of the main characters in Overdose. Qualley provided the English voice, appearance, and motion capture for Mama and Lockne in Death Stranding.

Margaret at Cannes, I thought she looked like Isabelle Adjani, but it was an Adjani style inspired make-up. pic.twitter.com/FdVKoopWXK — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 6, 2022

For Kojima fans, it’s likely something will be announced at the Summer Game Fest that relates to this new game. Kojima has been pictured on a Zoom call with Geoff Keighley, who hosts the Summer Game Fest, and he has retweeted about the event, signaling something newsworthy is coming from him during the June 9 event.

Because Kojima was also rumored to be in talks with Xbox to have the company publish a new game, fans might have to wait until June 12 to see any new announcement, since Xbox and Bethesda have a separate showcase happening on that day. Either way, fans will likely have some kind of official news about Overdose before the end of the weekend.