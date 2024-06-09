Dark and Darker price: Is it free to play?

After a year-long hiatus, Dark and Darker has made its triumphant return to Steam, now delivering an even more immersive experience where players can loot, explore, and confront formidable enemies.

Since its release, many have been curious about whether the game is free to play. To address these inquiries, we have created a comprehensive guide just for you.

Is Dark and Darker free to play?

It’s free to play, kind of. Image via Epic Store

Dark and Darker has marketed itself as a free game to play where players have the opportunity to create one character and battle each other in normal mode, providing all basic features without having to pay. However, many players are dissatisfied as most of the game’s key features are locked behind a $30 paywall. This premium purchase unlocks additional abilities, such as creating up to nine characters and the ability to trade and gather rare resources.

Last year, Dark and Darker was one of the most popular games on Steam, even in its demo stage, but legal issues with Steam led to its removal. Now, with its return to both Steam and the Epic Store, expectations are high for this extraction looter game to recapture its former glory.

