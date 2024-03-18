Category:
Dark and Darker slowly crawls back to official platforms, making its first stop at Epic Games Store

Dark and Darker is looking brighter.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: Mar 18, 2024 11:03 am
A bunch of Dark and Darker characters running through a dungeon.
Image via Ironmace

After struggling with a legal battle with gaming conglomerate Nexon, Dark and Darker is finally looking brighter as it eyes a return to official PC storefronts. As its first stop, Dark and Darker devs chose the Epic Games Store, with a potential Steam re-release left out of the announcement.

The news came around on March 18 when a Dark and Darker developer Terence spoke on the game’s official Discord server. Terence said in the announcement, first caught by Eurogamer, the developers are highly confident with the game’s current build and quality and are thus preparing to “introduce Dark and Darker to a wider audience.” Terence did not provide an official release date for the Epic Games launch, nor did they mention a Steam release. However, as Eurogamer reported, the developer stated Dark and Darker devs are working with “various partners to give our fans the best options and properly grow the community to foster a long and healthy game.”

Characters from Dark and Darker featured in splash art.
Dark and Darker is a massive game whose audience had to be relegated to a proprietary launcher. Image via Ironmace

For those who missed it, Dark and Darker developer Ironmace was caught in the maelstrom of a legal dispute with Korean gaming conglomerate Nexon over potential copyright violations. Nexon alleged that Ironmace stole the source code and concepts of one of its proprietary unannounced projects, substantiating the claim with the fact that some of Ironmace’s devs worked on said projects. This prompted the game’s removal from Steam and its eventual move to Ironmace’s own platform in August of last year.

Recently, Ironmace had a breakthrough in the lawsuit where the court rejected Nexon’s claims of stolen source code. This opened speculations on the game’s eventual return to Steam and potentially other platforms. It seems the developers are finally seeing the light at the end of the legal tunnel and are working hard to bring Dark and Darker to official stores.

Andrej Barovic
Gaming since childhood, Andrej spends most of his time ranting on how games used to be. He's been a writer for over two years, combining his love for literature and passion for video games. He's usually around after dark, grinding his way through the latest FromSoftware release or losing his mind on Summoner's Rift.