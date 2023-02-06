All classes in Dark and Darker, ranked tier list

Dark and Darker was one of the surprise hit games this past Christmas when it was released into an extremely popular early access test over the week of the holiday. This was many players’ first introduction to the Dungeons and Dragons-inspired loot-extraction game and it would blow up on Twitch. However, many new players aren’t sure what classes are best in the beginning.

When you first enter the dungeons in Dark and Darker, you’ll need to select a character class before beginning your journey. Here’s all the information you need to know about all the best classes in Dark and Darker ranked.

What are the best classes in Dark and Darker?

The more you play the game, the more you’ll start to prefer some classes over others. A lot of playing Dark and Darker as a group is finding a class you like and then finding two other players who make up for those weaknesses. There are also no bad classes in the game, just some that require a little more time to learn than others.

6) Wizard

Gandalf, Merlin, and Glinda the Good, the Wizard class is one of the harder to learn in the game with players having limited spells and mana to manage on top of everything else. It’s a fun class to play, especially if you have melee teammates to cover you, but it’s not a good starting option given the character’s low physical damage and health.

5) Rogue

The Rogue is a great class if you’re going in and grabbing as much loot as possible before making a swift exit. The character has low health and magic resistance, so going into a fight against a group is pretty much a guaranteed death sentence. The character can, however, pick locks without lockpicks, disable traps, and interacts with objects like chests faster, making it ideal for a character who’s loot-focused.

4) Ranger

While it’s admittedly one of the more fun classes, you’re severely limited with the use of ranged weapons only, which can prove disastrous if you’re flanked. The use of traps can help, but this class is best utilized when you have a melee teammate or two to block you from any enemies charging at you. The Ranger is a further asset to a team with the Campfire that refills spells and health, giving your team a second wind on their journey.

3) Cleric

This class is boosted by the fact that the class comes with healing abilities that the player can use on themselves and the others on their team. While they have multiple team heals, these spells are limited and should be used wisely. This class is also decent as a solo given the melee combat abilities and bonus damage to the many undead you’ll encounter in the dungeons.

2) Barbarian

Tank classes are usually good because players can charge into most situations and deal devastating damage with less worry about health. The Barbarian is a great class for players who want strong magic resistance and the ability to deal major damage. That being said, this class is slow and will take longer to open chests and move through the hallways.

1) Fighter

The game’s not lying when it tells you that this is the most well-rounded character. The Fighter class can use any kind of weapon and armor in the game, provided you can find it. This class also has the ability to sprint but it can’t use any spells, which is honestly a relief when you’re starting out. For new players and those looking for the most rounded experience, the Fighter is probably the best class in Dark and Darker.