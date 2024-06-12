Dark and Darker PvP is quiet because everyone is dying to mobs, players say

The return of Dark and Darker to mainstream platforms was also followed by a return to form. The game is again like it once was, with players dying left and right to common mob spawns—a phenomenon players think is causing the death of PvP encounters.

“It’s no wonder,” a Dark and Darker player wrote in a Reddit thread from yesterday, June 11, commenting on the lack of PvP fights. They shared a screenshot of the kill feed from a match, with nearly the entire lobby dying to common mobs. “Let new players cook,” they added. The game launched as a free-to-play early access title on Steam, allowing an influx of thousands of fresh dungeon crawlers that likely didn’t anticipate such difficulty. Players responding to the thread are seemingly welcome of this phenomenon and claim the game is returning to its roots.

“Nature is healing,” wrote one joyful player. Another said it’s “refreshing” to see players finding it hard to face the game’s numerous mobs, even on higher Gear Score levels. “I don’t get outplayed every single fight. I can be the mid player I was destined to be,” they added. The lack of PvP in most matches certainly helped a lot of newcomers accommodate to the game better and familiarize themselves with its systems before facing those who know what they’re doing. It’s also a dungeon crawling game, and players getting decimated by dungeon mobs sort of falls in line with the genre.

Even more skillful players aren’t getting spared by the endless swarms of Skeletons and Mummies. “I died to goblins in my spawn room in High Roller yesterday. 1,000 hours,” said one well-versed player. While High Roller is drastically more difficult than Normal mode, their example serves as a reminder to everyone jumping into Dark and Darker of one single thing: You will die, and that’s just a fact.

