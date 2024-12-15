All Cartridge locations in MiSide

Crazy Mita really has her sights set on turning you into a Player Cartridge in MiSide. The more time spent inside her twisted simulation, the closer she is to achieving her goal. But what of the other Cartridges you found inside the ventilation shaft? Surely you won’t get the same fate as theirs?

There are ten Player Cartridges to find, and by collecting these, you can learn a bit about those who came before you (or is it after you?). Here is where to find every Player Cartridge in MiSide.

Where to find all MiSide Player Cartridges

When accumulating MiSide collectibles, it’s easier to complete a full playthrough first. You can use the chapters as checkpoints to revisit and pick up any Player Cartridges you missed during your first playthrough. Once you see the Character Profile pop-up appear, exit the game to return to the main menu and move on to a new chapter for the next Cartridge location.

Let’s dive into where you can find every MiSide Cartridge, shown in chronological order. This way, you can pick them up after completing the game or during a full playthrough.

Player three Cartridge

Don’t get distracted by the green screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Cartridge you can pick up in MiSide is inside The Basement. Go straight into the green screen room at the bottom of the staircase when you first enter. Check the wooden shelving unit next to the green locker. The Cartridge is on the shelf near the red saw.

Player two Cartridge

Stay on track by turning left. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Play through the Beyond the World chapter until you reach the endless hallway. This is beyond the looping staircase, Player interaction, and Mini Player puzzle you need to complete to unlock the door. The endless hallway is accessed through a small hole in the wall. Immediately turn left once you have landed inside his hallway. Keep walking down the hallway, ignoring the endless number of doors you’re meant to go through to continue the story. You’re looking out for a small white box that spawns on the ground. This is the only one that spawns by turning left in the hallway. The Cartridge is on top of this box.

Player four Cartridge

Keep going until the fourteenth loop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Inside The Loop, resembling the P.T corridor, is Player four’s Cartridge. You need to continue playing through this sequence as you normally would. As the loop continues, the corridor grows darker until Player one automatically gets out his flashlight. You need to get to loop 14. This is after you pick up the baseball bat. Be sure to look at the alarm clock to the right of the entrance so you can keep track of where you are. As soon as you’re in loop 14, look at the small table opposite the clock, which has a vase on it. The Cartridge is on this table (to the left of the entrance).

Player five Cartridge

Browse the bookcase. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Help out Mini Mita to get the giant key and enter the living room. Once inside, go straight to the bookcase in this room, found to the left of the bedroom door. The Cartridge spawns on the top shelf of this bookcase.

Player seven Cartridge

Find this before the glitches. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After finishing your pleasantries with Mila, you find out that you cannot leave this version of MiSide until you locate all glitches and fix them. But before this happens, the “look around” objective appears during the Reading Books, Destroying Glitches chapter. As soon as you have the freedom to explore this version, you can head straight to the bathroom, just beyond the bedroom. Look at the wooden shelving unit above the washing machine. You will find the Cartridge on the second shelf, behind a stack of white towels.

Player nine Cartridge

Pick this up before Creepy Mita distracts you with her game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When the cutscene between Crazy Mita and Creepy Mita concludes in the Old Version, you can explore this version before Creepy Mita forces you to play her game. While the exit is clear as day inside the bedroom, you should go to the computer desk before you initiate Creepy Mita’s game (where she wants you to find her teddy bear). The Cartridge is on top of the purple checkered box, close to the floating white shelving unit, and to the left of the computer desk.

Player eight Cartridge

Check the surrounding area before you try to reset Crazy Mita. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you get past Creepy Mita in the Old Version, you find yourself at The Core. Turn left as soon as you enter this restricted area where every version—aside from Core Mita—cannot enter. This Cartridge is on the blue cable reeler, placed atop an office chair to the left of The Core’s entrance.

Player 10 Cartridge

A moment of peace before it hits the fan again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head straight to the bedroom once you return to V1.9 in The Real World? chapter. You can find the Cartridge on the bedside cabinet to the right of the bed, where an alarm clock and vase are also visible.

Player six Cartridge

A throwback to the start of MiSide. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Play through Reboot chapter until the objective to input your Player ID appears. This is after you find out that you cannot leave as there’s a motherboard wall in place of the outside world. Head down to the Basement, as instructed by Mita. Instead of going up to the computer and monitors, look over at the workshop table in front of it. The final Player Cartridge you can pick up in-game is on the workshop table scanner.

Player one Cartridge

How many times has Player one been rebooted? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Player one’s Cartridge is unlocked by completing MiSide. You must get the bad ending to acquire the last Cartridge. This completes your Character Profiles, which are viewable in the main menu under the Characters tab. You also unlock the Caught Them All achievement upon finding all ten Cartridges.

MiSide: Player Cartridge locations, summarized

Player Chapter Location One Reboot Get the bad ending. Two Beyond the World Turn left inside the endless corridor and look for the small white box on the ground for the Cartridge spawn. This is on the landing side of the corridor, not near the door you must enter to continue the game. Three The Basement Found on the shelving unit with the saw on it, opposite the green scene room inside the Basement. Four The Loop Found in loop 14 of the repeating corridor section where you meet Tiny Mita shortly after. Five Mini Mita Check the living room bookcase to the left of the bathroom after helping Mini Mita at the start of the chapter. Six Reboot Head to the Basement when you need to enter your ID number into the computer. Check the scanner on the workshop table in front of the computer desk for the final Cartridge in MiSide. Seven Reading Books, Destroying Glitches Once inside The Core for the first time, check the office chair in the far left corner of the room for the Cartridge spawn. Eight Old Version Found in loop 14 of the repeating corridor section, where you meet Tiny Mita shortly after. Nine Old Version Head into the bedroom after watching the Crazy Mita and Creepy Mita cutscene. Look on top of the floating checkered box next to the computer desk and white unit. 10 The Real World? Go into the bedroom at the start of this chapter to find the Cartridge on the bedside cabinet (to the right of the bed).

