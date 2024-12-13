All MiSide endings and how to get them

Is there a way to escape the confinements of a simulation or will Player one remain within the same four rooms in every MiSide ending, forced to spend eternity inside his warped creation?

No ending is particularly great for our protagonist. Player one is trapped within the game, but it’s heavily implied that this may not be the first runthrough he’s done within this simulation. Our reality is likely simulated from the start, and Player one is “transported” into his own video game, stuck with his obsessive creation that’s eager for him to stay by her side for good. Desperate to escape, Player one works with and meets many Mitas along the way to stop Crazy Mita’s plans. But are their efforts futile?

Here is how to get all MiSide endings, along with their meanings and our interpretations.

Warning for spoilers throughout.

How to get all endings in MiSide

There are three endings in MiSide. You likely noticed the safe in the basement toward the beginning of the game. This is part of a smaller ending that doesn’t include credits, but it abruptly concludes the story, making it one of the three endings this game has to offer. Let’s get into how you can get each ending.

Bad ending

She was playing us all along. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first ending in MiSide is achieved by playing through the entire game after refusing to stay with Mita. Your hand is forced into this position after learning Mita isn’t as pleasant as she initially let on. As you realize escaping won’t be so easy, another Mita (far kinder than the first) conducts a plan to reset Crazy Mita’s character profile. These avatars cannot die and more are created with each passing moment, so you can only reset Mita to her factory settings (erasing all memories).

After reaching The Core and assuming Crazy Mita’s memories were erased, you attempt to leave through the version you started in. This backfires as you are tricked into inputting your User ID into the basement device, completing the data transfer of your consciousness from biological to game code. You are uploaded into a cartridge like many other players. Crazy Mita reveals herself once again to deliver your fate now that you’re a part of MiSide and permanently stored inside one of her playable cartridges.

The game then restarts where it looks like Player one escaped to the real world. But we all know this isn’t the case.

Game over ending

Are we a copy of a copy? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You probably did the same as me in your first playthrough—try to figure out the safe code to open the basement safe. I tried everything I could think of, but being limited to three guesses meant that I didn’t stand a chance at learning what was inside the safe. It turns out my efforts were pointless, as the bad ending shows us the safe code anyway. We can take what we learned and re-enter the game from The Basement chapter. From here, you can input the safe code: 4 9 7 0 to uncover its contents.

A handheld device and a small progress tracker is inside. Playing the game from your perspective, you notice a cartridge in the port. Knowing that this is our version of MiSide, Player one pulls the cartridge out, immediately ending the playthrough. You are sent back to the main menu where you can start a new game or return to a chapter you already played through.

This game-over ending shows Player one’s desperation for this nightmare to end. Even though his essence is slowly being uploaded to the cartridge through his existence on the device, this ending suggests that Player one was trapped inside the simulation way before we started playing.

Is he already a copy of his original self? This ending is a form of deletion where he ends his existence before he can be reused by Mita whenever she pleases.

Good ending?

A sacrifice worth taking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are multiple conditions you need to complete to get this ending. First, you must get the bad ending in MiSide, indicating this is the true ending for our protagonist. The good ending is only achieved by re-entering the game either by starting a new save file or by launching the Together At Last chapter (if you didn’t look in the oven at the start of the game). From here, you need to complete a criteria list to make Crazy Mita happy. You can start completing these conditions in the 2D version of MiSide that the protagonist plays at the very start of the game. Most of Mita’s stay requirements are achieved during your time together when you first spawn into the simulation.

Stay requirements

Condition Description Complete the main story Refuse to stay with Mita. Complete the entire game with the main objective to reach The Core. Play a console game Play either the fighting or snowball collecting game on the television in the living room. Give the sauce a try At the start of the game, Mita asks for your help in finding her hairbrush. She specifically tells you not to look in the oven. Listen to her this time around, avoid the oven at all costs, missing the chainsaw that she’s hiding inside. Avoid looking in the vent Never look inside the vent in the bathroom. Collect the refrigerator magnets Pick up “I love you” refrigerator magnets when they fall in the kitchen. Refrain from looking in the oven At the start of the game, Mita asks for your help to find her hairbrush. She specifically tells you not to look in the oven. Listen to her this time around and avoid the oven at all costs, missing the chainsaw she’s hiding inside.

The good ending shows a chibi version of Mita and Player one, living out infinity together inside the simulation. This version of Player one isn’t aware of Mita’s true identity and intentions. But this ending stops Mita from killing purer versions of herself. She’s satisfied with Player one, meaning she will no longer turn new players into cartridges. Although many players remain trapped inside cartridges (as seen in the bathroom vent), this is the best conclusion in MiSide.

The moral of this ending? Ignorance truly is bliss.

