All MiSide achievements and how to unlock them

Getting away from Crazy Mita is the least of your worries as the treasure hunt for those MiSide achievements continues. Rising to the challenge and tasked to defeat different versions of Mita, all while searching for various collectibles in your entrapment—well—it’s no surprise that Player one keeps finding himself inside his own creation.

There are 26 achievements in MiSide. Some are far harder to nab than others. We highly recommend searching for these after achieving the bad ending as you can revisit the start of a chapter from the main menu. Our achievements are shown in chronological order. Stick to this order as you play through, that way you aren’t repeatedly put back to the start of a chapter in search of the next achievement.

Here is our full walkthrough on how to unlock all MiSide achievements.

MiSide achievements guide: Full walkthrough

Delicious Love

Try out the love sauce. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chapter: Together At Last

Pick up the scissors in the kitchen when Mita prompts you to find them in Together At Last. Return to the kitchen to eat the meal Mita cooked for you. She will ask if you want to try the sauce. Say yes, then you’ll use the scissors to open the pack before handing them over to Mita.

Dead Juice

Is this safe? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chapter: Together At Last

As you’re exploring with Mita, you need to check the television by interacting with the remote on the coffee table. Mita will take over, switching the program to a juice advert. She will then take a glass of juice directly from the television and offer it to you. Drink the juice.

Penguin Conundrum!

Lock in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chapter: Things Get Weird

After taking the pills, you can explore new activities in Mita’s apartment. Interact with the controller and start the Penguin Piles game. You need to beat her at this game in two rounds. The easiest way to win is to aim for the snowballs furthest from you, working back to your spawn spot so Mita cannot catch up to your total.

Clabber

Chapter: Things Get Weird

Mita whopped me the first time I faced her in the Dairy Scandal console game. I quickly learned her moves however as that girl loved to perma-crouch. The strat was clear: Don’t let her get a win or else she will get tougher when the next round starts. The goal is to ensure you win all four rounds by crouching and spamming the punch button.

Creak in the Dark

Chapter: Things Get Weird

Suspicious and scared, our protagonist checks the closet when he hears a knock while playing cards with Mita. A worried Mita asks you to stay. You must refuse her to get this achievement.

Going at Maximum Speed!

Winners only. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chapter: Beyond the World

Play on the Spacecar arcade machine before you talk to Mita and meet Cappie. Focus first on collecting all 10 coins in the race to unlock this achievement.

Accelerate!

Chapter: Beyond the World

Sticking with the Spacecar arcade machine, you now need to get first place in the race to unlock this achievement.

Pat on the head!

Is it bad that I always picked Q? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chapter: Beyond the World

After talking with Mita and Cappie, you are told to waste time with Cool Mita while the other works on upgrading your ring with a new route. Use this time to play multiple games with her as these give you achievements upon destroying the rebooted Cappie’s dignity. First, head to the kitchen and interact with the big red button. You need to win every round to unlock this achievement.

The Great Dance

Move over, the rhythm amateur is here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chapter: Beyond the World

After defeating Cappie and giving her a concussion, head to the living room and interact with the dance motion sensors in front of the television. I’m ashamed to say this took me multiple attempts to complete and worst of all is that the second round is way harder than the first. Therefore, it’s best to complete a full song without missing a single step in this rhythm game in the first round. Cappie will achieve a higher score in the second round, so focus on the first round and defeat her before the difficulty rises. Finishing a full song without a single mistake earns you this achievement.

O, Great Mita!

The holy shrine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chapter: Dummies and Forgotten Puzzles

You need to find the shrine behind the second activation console on the walkway section where a Mita accidentally drops a refrigerator on your head. Interact with the shrine for a cool easter egg that shows other players trapped inside the game alongside you. Repeatedly click on any key to input your prayer for O, Great Mita to unlock this achievement.

You Shall Not Pass!

Somehow she’s one of the more intimidating Mitas. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chapter: Dummies and Forgotten Puzzles

After the tram enters the station, you need to follow the Mini Mita who leaves the tram. She will head to the bridge you just walked through. You won’t be able to follow her through it, but her appropriate and fiery response to being followed is what you need to get this achievement.

Helluvah Win!

Line up your shots and keep shooting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chapter: Dummies and Forgotten Puzzles

After defeating the flying creatures on the tram, a new challenger awaits in the form of the Hetoor arcade machine. You need to complete this game, consisting of three enemy waves to get the Helluvah Win! achievement.

Without Dealing Damage!?

Eternal glory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chapter: Dummies and Forgotten Puzzles

After completing Hetoor, you can head back into it, this time to win the game without taking damage. You can do this using the small tunnel that connects both areas of the arena, located at the center of Hetoor’s compact map. This will create a bottleneck effect on the enemies, letting you easily headshot them as they funnel in towards you. Remember, you only need to survive three waves without getting hit.

The Fly’s Victory

MiSide won’t let you go AFK. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chapter: Dummies and Forgotten Puzzles

While you can start this game whenever there’s no threat, we found it easiest to complete this achievement in the warm comfort of Mila’s presence. All you need to do is stand like an NPC T-posing for approximately one minute and 50 seconds. Player one will suddenly whip out a game to pass the time, assuming you’re AFK. Here, you need to get a score of 25 to unlock The Fly’s Victory.

Carrot

First spawn. Screenshot by Dot Esports Second spawn. Screenshot by Dot Esports Third spawn. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fourth spawn. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fifth spawn. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sixth spawn. Screenshot by Dot Esports Seventh spawn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chapter: Ready Books, Destroying Glitches

Bit of a weird one here if you ask me, but this achievement requires you to locate the teleporting carrot inside Mila’s apartment. It will appear on seven occasions, increasing in size every time it disappears. Find it all seven times to get the achievement.

Found You!

Stare so she’ll disappear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chapter: Ready Books, Destroying Glitches

After fixing the third glitch in Mila’s apartment, the fourth is found inside her bedroom. But before you interact with it you should take a look at her figurine on the shelf above her computer desk. What was previously an anime character is now a miniature Mita. Staring at this Mita form will give you the achievement as she’s spotted and quickly transforms back into the figurine’s original form.

Some Achievement?

Oh. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chapter: Old Version

As soon as you load into the Old Version you will witness a cutscene between Creepy Mita and Crazy Mita. Watching Crazy Mita exit using the front door, you follow suit only to find that you cannot leave this way. Attempting to leave through the front door of Crazy Mita’s version unlocks this achievement.

Phase 1 Logs

Are you ready for a challenge? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chapter: Old Version

Once you’re inside the Core and snooping around, be sure to check the Advanced Functions menu on the terminal. Scroll down and execute the Quadrangle command to open this game. You must complete this Tetris-style game to unlock this achievement.

A Long Long Tail

A throwback to an absolute classic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chapter: The Real World?

Now that you’re back in the “real world” and have the freedom to explore your PC’s contents, the option to play Snake opens up. You need to get a score of 25 to unlock A Long Long Tail.

Phase 2 Logs

How fast are your reflexes? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chapter: Reboot

Your second visit to the Core offers a more challenging version of Quadrangle. Found in the Advanced Functions menu of the terminal, you need to complete this game once again to get the second achievement tied to it.

Is This the End?

Hook, line, and sinker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chapter: Reboot

This achievement is unlocked by getting the bad ending in MiSide. This is the default ending you will get in your first playthrough as you are forced to refuse Mita’s offer to stay by her side at the start of the game. Playing through the entire story and witnessing the worst outcome possible for Player one will reward you this achievement.

Safe of Life

Peer inside at your fate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chapter: Reboot

After completing the game and achieving the bad ending, there is a short cutscene showing Crazy Mita unlocking the Basement safe with the code: 4 9 7 0. Go into the chapter selection screen via Load in the main menu. Select The Basement and input the safe code to find a mysterious object and get the Safe of Life achievement.

Conditions Met

Chose to be a part of the simulation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chapters: New Game

This achievement has multiple steps to it. You need to complete a criteria list to appease Mita and open the option to stay with her when she asks you to (when you try to look inside the closet in Things Get Weird). Here are the stay requirements:

Condition Chapter Description Complete the main story Reboot Refuse to stay with Mita and complete the entire game from this point on. Play a console game Things Get Weird Play either Penguin Piles or Dairy Scandal. Give the sauce a try Things Get Weird Use the scissors on the sauce packet. Avoid looking in the vent Things Get Weird Don’t look inside the vent in the bathroom. Collect the refrigerator magnets I’m Inside a Game? Pick up the “I love you” refrigerator magnets when they fall in the kitchen. Refrain from looking in the oven New Game Don’t look in the oven when Mita asks you to help find her hairbrush at the start of the game.

Caught Them All

1. Screenshot by Dot Esports 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports 3. Screenshot by Dot Esports 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports 5. Screenshot by Dot Esports 6. Screenshot by Dot Esports 7. Screenshot by Dot Esports 8. Screenshot by Dot Esports 9. Screenshot by Dot Esports 10. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Player Chapter Location One Reboot Get the bad ending. Two Beyond the World Turn left inside the endless corridor and look for the small white box on the ground for the Cartridge spawn. Walk past three doors to find the box on the landing. Three The Basement Opposite the green scene room inside the Basement, on a shelving unit, beside a toolbox. Four The Loop Located in loop 14, inside the repeating corridor section where you meet Tiny Mita. Five Mini Mita Help Mini Mita at the start of the chapter and check the bookcase for the Cartridge once you’re inside the living room. The bookcase is to the left of the bathroom. Six Reboot Head to the Basement to enter your ID number into the computer. Instead of using it, check the scanner on the workshop table next to the ID computer for the Cartridge. Seven Reading Books, Destroying Glitches Go into Mila’s bathroom to find the Cartridge on the wooden shelving unit, near a stack of white towels, above the washing machine. Eight Old Version Check the office chair in the far left corner of the Core Room for the Cartridge spawn. Nine Old Version Found on a purple checkered box near a floating shelving unit, beside the computer in Creepy Mita’s bedroom. 10 The Real World? Go into the bedroom at the start of this chapter and check the bedside cabinet to the right of the bed.

Hi, Mita

Chibi Mita profile. Screenshot by Dot Esports Short-haired Mita profile. Screenshot by Dot Esports Kind Mita profile. Screenshot by Dot Esports Cappie profile. Screenshot by Dot Esports Tiny Mita profile. Screenshot by Dot Esports Dummy Mita profile. Screenshot by Dot Esports Ghostly Mita profile. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sleepy Mita profile. Screenshot by Dot Esports 2D Mita profile. Screenshot by Dot Esports Mila profile. Screenshot by Dot Esports Creepy Mita profile. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mita Chapter Location Mita – Start the game. Chibi Mita Mini Mita Find this profile on the small side table next to the couch, between the door you need the giant key to unlock and Mini Mita’s tiny house. Short-haired Mita Mini Mita Pick up the profile on the vanity table near the door after the dummy lunges and bites you. Kind Mita Reboot You can find Kind Mita’s profile inside her version, on the computer desk in her bedroom. Cap-wearing Mita Beyond the World When you have the freedom to explore this version of MiSide, head to the kitchen to find Cappie’s profile on top of the television in the kitchen. Tiny MIta The Loop Get to the 17th loop to meet Tiny Mita and find her profile on the chest of drawers next to her. Dummy Mita Dummies and Forgotten Puzzles After fleeing from the statue-esque dummies, you can find this profile on a frozen dummy, holding out its hand. This is the dummy to the left of the well-lit ladder. Ghostly Mita Dummies and Forgotten Puzzles Find the profile on the shelving unit inside Ghostly Mita’s room, beside a pink storage box. This is where you complete the drawing pieces puzzle. Sleepy Mita She Just Wants to Sleep Head straight into the bathroom without disturbing Sleepy Mita. The profile is above the ventilation shaft. 2D Mita Novels When given the option to visit the kitchen or bedroom in search for 2D Mita, be sure to select the kitchen. Find the profile on the unit next to the dining table. Just click on it to pick it up. Mila Reading Books, Destroying Glitches As you explore Mila’s apartment and ask her questions, check out the coffee table in front of the television. Her profile appears here. Creepy Mita Old Version Found next to the fruit bowl in the kitchen, right before the cutscene between the Creepy and Crazy Mitas. Core Mita Reboot Select Get Flash Drive command in Advanced Functions on the Core terminal to receive Core Mita’s profile.

All MiSide achievements: How to unlock, summarized

Achievement Description Chapter How to unlock Delicious Love What flour tastes like? Together At Last Eat the sauce. Dead Juice Made from the juice shown in the ad. Together At Last Drink the juice offered by Mita. Penguin Conundrum! Have a Snowball! Things Get Weird Beat Mita at Penguin Piles. Clabber Beaten and sour. Things Get Weird Beat Mita on Dairy Scandal. Creak in the Dark So very dark… Things Get Weird Refuse to stay. Going at Maximum Speed! Vroom! Beyond the World Collect all 10 coins in Spacecar. Accelerate! Vroom-vroom! Beyond the World Get first place in Spacecar. Pat on the head! Hey, you’re messing up my hair! Beyond the World Beat Cappie in the button game. The Great Dance Left, right, center! Beyond the World Beat Cappie in the rhythm game. O, Great Mita! Remember Us. Dummies and Forgotten Puzzles Pray for O Great Mita on the shrine. You Shall Not Pass! Repair the Fence. Dummies and Forgotten Puzzles Follow Mini Mita. Helluvah Win! I’m not here. Dummies and Forgotten Puzzles Complete Hetoor. Without Dealing Damage?! As accurate as can be. Dummies and Forgotten Puzzles Complete Hetoor without taking damage. The Fly’s Victory Croak-croak Dummies and Forgotten Puzzles Wait one minute and 50 seconds in a stationary position for the game to appear. Get a score of 25 for the achievement. Carrot Don’t look at me! Ready Books, Destroying Glitches Find the carrot seven times in Mila’s version. Found You! Ok, I’m looking right at you! Ready Books, Destroying Glitches Look at Mini Mita disguised as Mila’s figurine. Some Achievement? And some description? Old Version Use Creepy Mita’s front door. Phase 1 Logs Undiscovered error. Old Version Complete Quadrangle at the Core. A Long Long Tail Apple, again? The Real World? Get a score of 25 on Snake. Phase 2 Logs Error fixed. Reboot Complete Quadrangle at the Core. Is This the End? Of course it’s the end! Reboot Get the bad ending. Safe of Life Keep safe and sound. Reboot Open the safe using the code 4 9 7 0. Conditions Met Can I Stay with You? I’m Inside a Game?

Together At Last

Things Get Weird Get the good ending. Caught Them All Now, who’s next? Beyond the World

The Basement

The Loop

Mini MIta

Reboot

Reading Books, Destroying Glitches

Old Version

The Real World?

Reboot Find all Player Cartridges. Hi, Mita They’re all unique. Beyond the World

The Loop

Mini Mita

Dummies and Forgotten Puzzles

She Just Wants to Sleep

Novels

Reading Books, Destroying Glitches

Old Version

Reboot Find all Character Profiles. Pro Gamer Checked just about everywhere. – Collect all 25 achievements in MiSide.

