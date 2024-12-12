How to find all five drawing pieces in MiSide

Lacking memories of who she once, forgetful Mita needs your help. Escaping the hostile Mita throwaways, you’re lead directly to a new kind of Mita—one permanently damaged by MiSide‘s wicked antagonist. She needs five drawing pieces you must find if you want to proceed to The Core.

Recommended Videos

Here is a quick guide on where to find all five drawing pieces to help the Mita fragment restore herself in MiSide.

MiSide: Drawing locations

This version of Mita is fragile and somewhat harmless, but it’s best to keep out of her reach as she wanders around the bedroom in search of the missing drawing pieces. Avoid Mita’s touch and don’t walk into her, or you’ll deal damage. Torn into five separate pieces, you need to find, arrange, and glue these together to create a full picture that will help Mita remember who she is. You cannot go through an adjacent door either, as the room will reset. But this means everything you need to complete this objective can be found within the bedroom.

There is no particular order you need to find these drawings in. Let’s get into where you can find each piece to complete Mita’s drawing.

First drawing

Check the drawers first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Check the chest of drawers to the left of the bed, next to the door you entered through immediately after learning you need to find all pieces to help Mita. Player one will automatically search each drawer, finding the first drawing in the third and final unit.

Second drawing

An easy piece to discover. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest to find is the drawing piece sitting on top of the vanity table, next to Mita’s bed.

Third drawing

The final piece to find inside a drawer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next is inside the chest of drawers, beside the closet. Once again, Player one will check each drawer, finding the drawing in the top right unit.

Fourth drawing

Keep pushing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

An error pop-up window appears near the exit door of Mita’s bedroom. This reads “File not found!” Click “OK” for a new pop-up, this time reading “Repeat?” Keep clicking “OK” as more pop-ups fill this area of the bedroom. The file in question will eventually appear and drop onto the unit with the drawing piece spawning beside it.

Fifth drawing

What’s the time? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final piece spawns in by staring at the clock in Mita’s room. This is in the center of the wall opposite the bed. A crack will form and continue to spread the longer you stare at it. The fragment will drop as the crack in the wall grows and the clock hands jump six times. The paper will fall directly from the clock, so make sure you are looking at it at all times and wait for it to spawn in.

Head to the table to the right of the bed now that you have all five pieces collected. Piece them together to create a picture of a blurry-faced Mita. Showing her this will restore her form, but her face cannot load in. It’s revealed that her features were stolen by Crazy Mita (the antagonist of MiSide). There’s nothing more you can do for her, so the only choice is to continue through the versions of the game, inching closer towards The Core.

All MiSide drawing piece locations, summarized

Poor Mita. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Drawing segment Location Description First Bottom drawer of the small cabinet. Check the chest of drawers next to the door you used to enter Mita’s bedroom. Second Vanity table. You will find this piece on top of the vanity table, to the left of Mita’s bed. Third Chest of drawers. This chest of drawers is underneath the clock, and between a small table with a lamp on it and the closet. Fourth Error pop-up window. Keep clicking “OK” on the pop-up windows that appear next to the exit door. The piece will spawn when the file is located. Fifth Clock. Keep staring at the clock on the wall opposite the bed until the paper spawns out of it.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy