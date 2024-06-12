Dark and Darker: What is the max level?

Dark and Darker’s level system is pretty confusing to wrap your head around, especially if you are trying to max out the multiple characters and classes you have, as it never seems to end.

No matter how often you level up, it never seems to end. The original beta for Dark and Darker back in 2022 before it was pulled from Steam capped players at level 30, but now it goes far beyond that.

What is Dark and Darker’s Max Level?

Level up to the max. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The max level in Dark and Darker is level 99, but leveling up doesn’t really do much to your character due to how the game works.

After you get to level 15, you’ll unlock all the perks, skills, and slots you need to equip them. Your stats won’t grow as you level because all your stats come from the gear you wear, and really, there isn’t much of a reason to level up outside of gloating and giving yourself an ego boost.

As Dark and Darker is still in early access, leveling up won’t do much now, but it may potentially have more effects down the line. A new training system is still in development, even if we don’t know what it’ll do, and leveling can take a while.

After leveling up a few times you do get Reward Tokens that give you three random rewards when used that go directly into your stash. But these are limited, and once you max your level, that’s it.

