How to get the Choking Hazard achievement in Awaria

Awaria is the latest game from vanripper, the mind behind Helltaker, and after getting through the difficult gameplay and reaching the end, you might notice one pesky achievement is left to unlock—Choking Hazard.

The achievement has puzzled a few players online already, with many wondering what you need to do to unlock it. After all, in a game about fixing things, there isn’t exactly a lot of food scattered around. As such, it can be easy to miss if you don’t know what button to press.

Awaria Choking Hazard Achievement Guide

Spam to eat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Choking Hazard achievement in Awaria, you won’t be able to get it right away. Instead, you need to wait until you’ve unlocked level three.

Enter the level on every difficulty and stand completely still. Start spamming on your Space Bar as soon as you are in the level. Your character will taunt the player (and the ghosts) by starting to eat some food. Once isn’t enough, so keep spamming the Space Bar on your keyboard until the game deems you have eaten enough for it to be designated a choking hazard. Once you see the achievement pop up, you can stop pressing Space Bar… if you want to.

Outside of the achievement, eating the food doesn’t have any other uses other than taunting a bit while playing or adding some extra difficulty to the gameplay experience. Maybe you have to challenge yourself by eating between repairs if the game is too easy for you. Or come up with your own challenges using it.

The eating animation disappears in later levels, though, when you fight the final boss, and it is replaced with a dash instead, which is far more useful. Couldn’t we have been given that early instead?

