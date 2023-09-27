Horizon Forbidden West joins list of PlayStation games to get official PC release

Horizon Forbidden West will be arriving on PC early next year, PlayStation Studios announced today. The game has no official release date as of now, although fans can expect to be able to play the game on PC in “early 2024.”

When Horizon Forbidden West launches on PC next year, players will have full-blown access to the “complete edition” of the game, which features the base version of Horizon Forbidden West, as well as the Burning Shores DLC pack. Other extras that come in the complete edition of Forbidden West include a digital soundtrack, a digital art book, and in-game items that can be unlocked by progressing through the game’s story.

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition launches on PS5 October 6, and comes to PC early 2024 🏹



Forbidden West joins a number of PlayStation games that have already been granted official PC releases over the last few years. Others, such as God of War, The Last of Us Part I, and Marvel’s Spider-Man, all were received positively as some of the best console-exclusive games of the last decade made their way into the arms of an expanded audience.

Forbidden West’s predecessor, Horizon Zero Dawn, also came to PC, with the complete edition of that game being released on Steam in 2020. If you’re someone who maybe doesn’t own a PS5 or a gamer who prefers to wait to play PlayStation games on PC, the chance to catch up with Forbidden West is imminent.

In comparison to Horizon Zero Dawn, the time frame in which it took Forbidden West to go from a PlayStation exclusive to a PC title was incredibly fast. In total, it took Forbidden West just under two years to get its PC version, while Zero Dawn’s timeline lasted well over three years.

Horizon Forbidden West will come to PC in early 2024. It is currently available to add to your wishlist on both Steam and Epic Games.

