New God of War already in development, according to job listing

God of War Ragnarök was released less than a year ago and has received massive critical and commercial success since. However, despite the short time since its release, it seems Sony and Santa Monica Studio are already back in high gear as the developer released multiple job listings hinting that another title in the series may be on its way.

The newly released job listings from the studio feature various combat designer roles, from a standard senior position to a companion-specific one, and they all have requirements of previous combat designing expertise, and all state that applicants “must have knowledge of God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarök.”

Related: It ‘isn’t the last’ we’ve seen of major God of War Ragnarök character, voice actor says

It’s worth noting that creative director Cory Barlog famously emphasized how last year’s game marks the end of the Norse saga. This means the next game will have a whole new setting and may even follow a whole new set of characters and possibly a new protagonist for the first time in the series.

The listing also means that the developer’s next game will take several inspirations from God of War and God of War Ragnarök. So if the unannounced game is, in fact, a new installment in the series, it won’t be a total departure from its predecessors.

For now, we will just have to wait and see what the upcoming game is, but judging by how the title is still in the pre-development stages, that wait might be long, to be measured in yearsa.

About the author