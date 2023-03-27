It ‘isn’t the last’ we’ve seen of major God of War Ragnarök character, voice actor says 

One major God of War Ragnarök character could be making a return, according to their voice actor.

Ben Prendergast, the voice actor behind Tyr, revealed that he might be returning as the Nordic god in the future. “All I’ll say is this: it isn’t the last you’ve seen of Tyr,” Prendergast said at PAX East 2023 over the weekend.

Prendergast underlined that he “knows a little, but doesn’t know much.” He said that before claiming that he had signed an NDA, which forbids him from going into details about the project.

There are plenty of opportunities where Prendergast might able to reprise his role of Tyr, especially after the ending of God of War Ragnarök.

Those who played God of War Ragnarök know Tyr had a major role in the game. The character was actually Odin disguised as the Norse god of war. He used disguise to get close to Kratos and Atreus, collecting important information about their next steps.

After players complete the main story, they can find the real Tyr in a prison as a side quest. But there’s not much they can do with him after this point.

The developers from Santa Monica Studios have already confirmed that the Norse mythology era of God of War is over, and there will be no DLCs for God of War Ragnarök. If Tyr’s voice actor is returning, it would likely mean he’d do so for another game in the franchise, or for the upcoming TV show that’s currently developed by Amazon.