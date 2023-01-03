God of War Ragnarök tops UK sales charts as 2022 winds down

2022 has ended, but it seems like the God of War Ragnarök news never does. The game made history for becoming Sony’s fastest-selling first-party game to date—and the God of War series the second most popular franchise in Sony’s massive catalog of games. If this wasn’t enough, God of War Ragnarök is now creating more headlines for yet another feat.

Now that the year has ended, the UK boxed charts of 2022 have been released, and unsurprisingly, God of War Ragnarök has taken first place on the list. While the game’s sales were already great to start off, with over five million copies sold in its first week of launch, this figure was further boosted during Christmas.

Many players bought the game over the holiday season along with a new PS5 as part of several hardware bundles released at the time, dethroning FIFA 2023 in the process. The total number of physical copy sales dropped by 10 percent since 2021, a fact that makes God of War Ragnarök‘s sales count and bestseller status all the more impressive.

Image via Santa Monica Studios

So far, these are the top five games on the UK charts of 2022.

God of War Ragnarök FIFA 23 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Pokémon Violet

With 2023 starting off strong, only time will tell how well these games will perform going into the new year. Players are unsure whether this will be the last game in Kratos’ long-running story, but if it is, it was probably the greatest send-off one could give to the God of War franchise.