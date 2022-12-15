When is the God of War TV show coming out on Amazon?

As long as Mimir is there, we're here for it.

Kratos will wield the Blades of Chaos once more in Amazon’s adaptation of the God of War video game series.

There’s currently not much information regarding the plot, so fans will have to prepare themselves for its eventual reveal. There’s a chance it could follow Kratos in his early stages of life as a Spartan soldier or could delve deep into Kratos’ later years alongside Atreus.

Amazon has joined Netflix and HBO in their quest to take over the game-to-TV landscape, with one of the strongest-performing franchises in the last decade.

Both God of War and GoW Ragnarök won countless awards, with the first title in the reinvigorated franchise winning Game of the Year at the Game Awards 2018.

When does the God of War TV series release?

There’s no release date set for the God of War TV show. The team behind the upcoming program only confirmed the development on Dec. 14, 2022.

Similar projects, like The Last of Us TV transition, began pre-development on Mar. 15, 2021, and the God of War project is in similar stages. The Last of Us TV show is set to arrive on Jan. 15, 2023, meaning God of War is likely going to take a few years until the first episode actually hits the screens in our living rooms.

Fans will have to wait for any more updates regarding the production, as the only confirmed information released is the tweet shared by Prime Video.

God of War is coming. pic.twitter.com/GzbyutRO2k — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) December 14, 2022

Reports circulated in March sharing that Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby would be the executive producers of the title, with Rafe Judkins tipped to be the God of War showrunner. Both PlayStation and Sony will be taking part in development.

Otherwise, there’s not much information regarding God of War’s development. Hopefully, it can live up to the standard the now-famous video game series already delivered.