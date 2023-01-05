Best GTA V graphics settings for FPS boost on PC

The Grand Theft Auto series is one of the most popular in all of gaming. More specifically, GTA V, a game that was originally released in 2013, has remained on top of the industry for nearly a decade at this point. Thousands of players still visit Los Santos every single day. Whether that’s via the main story mode, GTA Online, or the popular RP servers, GTA V is very much alive and well.

The PC player base is at the core of that popularity, as players are still enjoying adding mods to the game. Newer players are also hopping in for the first time as well, and they’ll need all of the help they can get to ensure they have a smooth experience.

That begins with customizing the graphics settings on PC. Graphics settings have a direct impact on the amount of frames per second you get in any game, including GTA V.

Whether you’re a veteran of the game or a newcomer, you’ll want to ensure you have the right graphics settings to maximize your FPS.

Best graphics settings for GTA V

Since GTA V was released nearly a decade ago, it doesn’t feature all of the updated graphics settings that we see in many AAA titles today. However, there are still a fair amount of settings that you’ll want to change to get the most FPS possible.

Below, we’ll list all of the graphics settings in GTA V and include what tab you can find them under in the settings of the game.

Graphics

Screen Type: Full Screen

Resolution: Your monitor’s highest resolution (e.g. 1920×1080)

Aspect Ratio: Auto

Refresh Rate: Your monitor’s highest possible refresh rate (e.g. 144 Hz)

Output Monitor: Your primary monitor

FXAA: On

MSAA: Off

VSync: Off

Pause Game On Focus Loss: Off

Population Density: Low (drag the slider to the left)

Population Variety: Low (drag the slider to the left)

Distance Scaling: Low (drag the slider to the left)

Texture Quality: Normal

Shader Quality: Low

Shadow Quality: Low

Reflection Quality: Low

Reflection MSAA: X2

Water Quality: Normal

Particles Quality: Normal

Grass Quality: Normal

Soft Shadows: Sharp

Post FX: High

Motion Blur Strength: Off

Anisotropic Filtering: Off

Ambient Occlusion: Low

Tessellation: Off

Advanced Graphics

Long Shadows: Off

High Resolution: Off

High Detail Streaming While Flying: Off

Frame Scaling Mode: Off

With these graphics settings, you should see a notable boost in FPS. However, we’ve also made it so your game’s graphics won’t look terrible either. If you truly want the most FPS possible, turn every setting down to its lowest value. If you want a mixture of high FPS and decent graphical fidelity, use our recommended settings.