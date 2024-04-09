7 best GTA RP servers to play in 2024 and how to join them

GTA V is still thriving after all these years, and a big part of it is due to the popularity of roleplaying servers, which allow players to step into the shoes of their characters and experience the popular action-adventure game in a whole new way thanks to a bunch of mods.

Best GTA RP servers to play on

The best GTA RP servers to play will vary depending on what you are looking for, but the list below goes out of its way to provide players with a great experience. They all have active communities with populated Discord servers where you can interact with players all day.

NoPixel is the biggest, and arguably the best, GTA RP community out there. NoPixel has spawned many classic encounters, and demand remains through the roof. Lucid City RP has thousands of active players and no application forms required, though a whitelisted server offers a more serious experience. New Day RP is a deep experience because it ties in with other RP offerings from the same collective and runs on FiveM, a popular RP client. GTA World is for those who don’t like talking on the mic but love the idea of RP. It’s a text-based server that will surely fit you. HighLife Roleplay has active community and staff, including highly customizable features, events, and player trades. No application required. District 10 has some attention from Twitch streamers and very active administration. It also features full car customization and gang wars. ONX is popular among some small and medium-size streamers, and it has a large and active community. Highly

7. ONX

A server owned by veterans. Image via ONX.

Key Takeaways:

Serious community

Made by GTA RP veterans

Active Discord

Hard to join

ONX became an instant hit when it released in August 2023 thanks to being developed by former NoPixel vehicle developer, GTAWiseGuy. He’s also a Twitch streamer who’s now always streaming on ONX and making sure the server remains reputable and a fun place for everyone.

Right now, some applicants claim to spend weeks in the queue to have their forms analyzed to join the ONX servers, so they’re pretty popular and in high demand. Still, you can try your luck or even pay to have your application analyzed quicker.

How to join ONX servers

You must submit an application form via the official ONX website. Part of the questions involve how much roleplaying experience you have and even the possibility of sending clips of you roleplaying in other servers and games. This application is then analyzed by the staff and, if you’re approved, you can join ONX using FiveM.

6. District 10

Play with a big streamer. Image via District 10.

Key Takeaways:

Home to big streamers

Multiple civilian jobs

Female priority queue

Highly customizable characters and vehicles

District 10 is known best for being the server where streamer FANUM plays. He’s known for being one of the best roleplay streamers on Twitch, so his association with District 10 made the server quickly rise in popularity. Also, the fact the server offers highly customizable vehicles and civilian jobs lets players interact with the world and contribute to the community in different ways, making it a fit for all types of roleplaying.

How to join District 10

You must use the District 10 application form to get whitelisted to connect to their servers. Submissions are currently free and open. Once you get permission, you can use FiveM to connect to District 10 and start playing. You can also pay for instant access instead.

5. HighLife Roleplay

A public server with balanced economy. Image via HighLife RP.

Key Takeaways:

No pay-to-win

Multiple civilian jobs

No application needed

Balanced economy

HighLife is one of the few serious and popular GTA RP servers that doesn’t require applications for general access and is well-maintained by its staff. The downside is that there are often queues to play, but you have the option to pay for a subscription to skip these. While you still need to apply for certain jobs that give you a more active role in the community, you can start playing right away.

How to join HighLife Roleplay

HighLife runs on FiveM, so you can simply look for it in your FiveM application or press F8 in it and type “connect https://playhigh.life” to enter the queue.

4. GTA World

For the text-based game fans. Image via GTA World

Key Takeaways:

No Mic , Type

, Wide amount of options

Active Discord

Hosted on Rage Mode

If you’re someone who is a little shy of roleplaying on the microphone but wants to experience all the fun, the fantastic GTA World roleplaying server is the perfect option. It revolves around text-based communication, which, while less immersive, is still fun. There’s plenty of content, too. There are businesses to work for, factions to represent on the streets, and more.

How to play on GTA World servers

The main GTA World website contains information about these RP servers and how to join them. You will need to download Rage MP to be able to take part. Remember, GTA World focuses on text-based interactions, so there is less work to do with voice clients and plugins.

First, decide whether to play in Los Santos or Liberty City and set up an account on the main page. Make sure you read the complete Roleplay Guide to know what will be expected of you on the servers.

3. New Day RP

A popular server. Image via New Day RP

Key Takeaways:

Harder to join

Actively updates

Active connected Lore

Hosted on Fivem

Wide amount of options

New Day RP is a popular, smoothly run GTA V roleplaying server. It is prevalent among those who dabble in its sister Red Dead Redemption 2 roleplaying server, Wild West RP. It’s unique in that it runs in tandem with it and its lore, allowing for a deeper and more unique twist on the roleplaying that other servers cannot match. Players must remain in character at all times.

How to join New Day RP servers

You will need a copy of GTA V and the FiveM client to play on the New Day RP servers. According to New Day, it doesn’t matter where you purchased your copy of the game, which is good news for those who picked it up on Rockstar Social Club. Downloading the FiveM client can be awkward, so follow the steps below carefully.

Turn off your antivirus. FiveM can set off antivirus, so it is best to disable it and download the client.

Download the client from the official FiveM website.

Ensure that GTA V is installed and entirely up to date.

Run the FiveM.exe. Unless you run it from an empty folder where it automatically installs, it will install at %localappdata%\FiveM.

Reactivate your antivirus and whitelist FiveM.

Start FiveM via the start menu.

Now, there are other steps you need to take to get into the server.

Set up a New Day RP account and link your Steam and Discord to their systems. This is how you get whitelisted for the servers.

Link your Teamspeak to be able to access the server rooms.

Download the Teamspeak SaltyChat plugin. This is how proximity chat works on the servers.

When creating your character, keep in mind that they must be 18 years of age or older.

We suggest you read the entire FAQ.

You should also read their general guidelines to ensure the type of RP experience New Day is trying to foster is one you are interested in.

2. Lucid City RP

A great public server. Image via Lucid City RP.

Key Takeaways:

Public servers, no application required

Whitelisted option for serious roleplaying

Good starting point

Lucid City RP is a very good starting point for your roleplaying adventures. While many servers don’t let you join unless you have some experience in this kind of interaction, they also don’t give you the chance to have that experience. Lucid City RP does, and it also offers you the chance to apply for a whitelisted server where deeper and more serious stories take place.

How to join Lucid City RP

You can simply enter the server’s queue through FiveM. If you want to directly apply for their whitelist, you can use their Discord server to do so.

Image via NoPixel

Key Takeaways:

#1 Best Server

Application & Donation

Best Quality

Alternate Servers

Hosted on FiveM

The best server of all—the iconic NoPixel server, which essentially put GTA V roleplaying on the map and kept it there due to its popularity among massive streamers like xQc.

It boasts some of the best quality-of-life features in the scene, but there is a catch—players need to undergo a rather extensive application process and make a donation to be considered. There are alternative servers that are more accessible, but given their popularity, those who want to join often need to pay for priority access and character slots. However, it allows players to earn a spot on the main server so that it might be worth it.

How to join No Pixel servers

NoPixel is arguably the most famous of all the GTA RP servers, which means it can be the hardest to join. Currently, only Community Supporters will be considered for a spot, and it will take an average of 14 days to review your application. You will need to sign up for the NoPixel forums to be able to get access to the application template. NoPixel is another RP group that uses FiveM, so make sure you get ahead of the curve by following the above instructions to download and install it.

What is GTA RP?

GTA RP, or roleplaying, is when players join specific servers to play characters they have created. Players will speak and act in ways that are true to their characters to tell an evolving narrative collaboratively. Several GTA RP streamers have made the big time due to the hilarious antics they will get up to while in character.

There are several servers available, each with different rules and regulations. The premise, however, remains the same. Players must stay in character and play a role in the broader ecosystem, whether a criminal, a police officer, or a fast food employee.

It’s trendy due to the unrivaled level of immersion and fun it offers. Twitch and YouTube streamers can’t get enough of it, either: The content practically creates itself.

