Where to find all the snowmen in GTA 5 Online

Grand Theft Auto Online players have an extra holiday treat currently waiting for them in Los Santos: a host of snowmen to track down all around a snowy, winter version of the map that’s the biggest visual makeover for the game’s Festive Surprise event. Finding and destroying these snowmen will provide players with rewards in the game. But only those that managed to take out all of them will get their ultimate prize.

For those players that do track down all of the snowmen, a festive outfit will be yours: The Snowman. Channel Frosty himself as you continue to live out your criminal dreams in Los Santos. Wreak havoc as the friendly symbol of the winter holidays. Cause mayhem as a snowman. We won’t judge you.

And, if you’re running short on time during the holidays, we’ve put together a list of all the snowmen you’ll need to destroy if you want The Snowman outfit for yourself. Check out the guide below for all the information on The Snowman outfit you need to know.

All snowman locations in GTA Online

Thanks to sites like GTALens, players can access some interactive maps on the Internet that can give players a good idea of where they find all the snowmen in Los Santos and Blaine County.

Image via GTALens

As you’re driving around to these various locations, keep in mind that very rarely will snowmen be on the road itself. A few sit right next to the road, but many will be in yards or patches of grass near buildings and houses. This includes some in back yards which may be hidden from view when you initially drive up to a location, so make sure you check around and behind buildings, and even in completely fenced- or walled-in yards.

There are several snowmen that aren’t very close to the road as well. This is particularly true when you’re looking for the snowmen closer to the city of Los Santos itself.

Image via GTALens

These snowmen can often be found in parks, squares, skate parks, and playgrounds. Such is the case for the snowmen you’re looking for in Mirror Park, Legion Square, Chamberlain Hills, the two snowmen to find in Vespucci Canals, and one of the snowmen in Vinewood Hills.

While these snowmen might take some poking around to get to and find, none of them require any particularly difficult or impressive stunts in order to get to them. Just keep on looking, and you’ll have your Snowman outfit in no time.