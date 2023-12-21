How to unlock The Gooch outfit in GTA Online

Although the holiday season might be filled with happiness and cheer, not everyone on GTA Online is looking for a good time, including the nefarious mugger named the Gooch and his infamous outfit.

The Gooch is a non-playable character that only appears after a certain amount of time has passed in a lobby, and will only attack players that have a significant amount of cash on hand. He is very fast, but isn’t completely infallible—he can be easily dispatched with a few well-placed shots from any weapon of your choosing.

To earn his special outfit, here is how to find the Gooch in GTA.

Unlocking the Gooch outfit in GTA Online

You’re a mean one, Mr. Gooch. Image via Rockstar Games

There are a few requirements that you must follow before the Gooch spawns. Although you can be in an invite-only lobby or public lobby, you must ensure that there are at least two players in the lobby at all times. You must also have a good amount of cash in your wallet, since he’ll only target players that he can rob of goodies and snacks.

Additionally, you will need to be in one server for around 45-50 minutes, which means that you cannot jump from server to server in search for this illusive thief. You must remain patient and wait for him to spawn, especially because he isn’t guaranteed to spawn at the exact 45-50 minute mark.

Once you’ve satisfied all of their requirements, the Gooch will spawn for only one player in the lobby every 45 minutes or so. The Gooch will spawn near the targeted player in a puff of green smoke, knock down the player, steal both money and snacks from them, and take off running. Luckily, you’ll be able to equip any weapon you wish, such as a powerful sniper rifle, a rocket launcher, or even the new WM 29 pistol.

Right after taking out the Gooch, you’ll unlock his full outfit for your use. You can access the outfit from any clothing store, or from your personal wardrobe. Now, you can dress up as the Gooch and spread some holiday misfortune among the rest of the GTA player base. If you’re looking for an outfit with a bit more toughness, there is also a Yeti costume that you can earn through the Yeti Hunt event.