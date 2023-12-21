How to get the Yeti Outfit in GTA Online and find all Yeti clues in Chiliad wilderness

The holiday season is upon us, and GTA Online players are busy finding some interesting outfits to don for their upcoming winter breaks—including a fuzzy Yeti costume.

GTA Online is a great way to keep passing the time while we wait for GTA 6‘s release, and you might as well do it in style. If you’re looking to grab this unique fit, you’ll want to put on your detective cap on and prepare for a wild journey through a grisly scene up in the Chiliad Mountain Range. In order to earn the Yeti outfit, you’ll have to find a set of clues leading to the creature in some snowy hilltops, before fighting it in a battle to the death.

Here are the exact steps to find the Yeti Clues and acquire the Yeti outfit in GTA Online.

Where to find all five Mount Chiliad Yeti Clues in GTA Online

To Chiliad you go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Approach the Chiliad Mountains in a vehicle or on foot, and you’ll eventually be contacted by Tanner via text message. He will ask if you’re a hunter, and that there is “something” in the Chiliad wilderness that almost killed him that you should try taking down. After receiving this text, a question mark should appear on the map, marking out a specific area in the Chiliad wilderness that is home to five separate clues that you must discover.

The first clue in the Yeti investigation. Screenshot by Dot Esports A grisly scene. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will know that you’re close to a clue because an audio cue will begin to play in the background that sounds like an ominous heartbeat. The first clue that you’ll stumble across is a collection of body parts next to a broken tree, which must be examined by walking up and pressing E while close to the clues.

The second clue in the Yeti investigation. Screenshot by Dot Esports No more portaging for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports The third clue in the Yeti investigation. Screenshot by Dot Esports Wrong turn. Screenshot by Dot Esports Pump the breaks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next clue is a bloodied, unoccupied tent that must have belonged to the poor camper that you found in the previous clue. This tent can be found just North of the first clue, if you follow the road up. The third clue is a bit off the beaten path, but is still easily found since it is a car wreck with a bloody t-shirt next to it. The t-shirt can blend into the snow, so pay attention to the top-left of the screen for your prompt to examine the item.

The fifth and final clue in the Yeti investigation. Screenshot by Dot Esports It’s Bambi all over again… Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next clue is a bit farther away, but is easily seen since it is a car that has driven off into a shallow valley. Once again, approach the car and inspect it before moving on to the last and final clue. The last clue in the series can be found on the river’s edge, where you’ll find a deer’s carcass near the water. Once you’ve found this final clue, you’ll need to return to the area at night to finally face the Yeti and kill him.

The Yeti has no chance against some good ol’ rockets. Screenshot by Dot Esports Find the Yeti costume in your wardrobe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You should see the Yeti coming, since he is marked on the map with a red icon. He isn’t too varied with his attacks, but he can take a good amount of damage. It’s easy to continuously dodge back while you take potshots at him with any weapon you choose, including the new WM 29 Pistol.

It is, however, recommended that you bring explosives on your journey, since it only takes a few C4 shots or rockets to take him down with ease. In my case, I used my Oppressor Mk II flying bike to launch rockets at the Yeti as he helplessly cowered below.

After taking down the Yeti, you will see a pop-up on the top-left of your screen to go with your triumphant winner’s notice. It will tell you that you have now unlocked the Yeti outfit, which can be accessed through any clothing store or your own personal wardrobe.