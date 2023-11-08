It’s been a long time coming for a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series, and the wait may finally be coming to an end for all of those looking forward to the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is still one of the more popular titles in the gaming world, but players have been longing for a new entry in the franchise since GTA 5 released all the way back in 2013.

We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.



Thank you,

Sam Houser — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023

On Feb. 4, 2022, Rockstar announced that “active development for the next entry” in the GTA series was “underway,” but the studio didn’t have much to offer beyond that. The wait for more news felt impossibly long.

Finally, after years of anticipation on Nov. 8, 2023, Rockstar Games confirmed that a trailer for the upcoming GTA game would be releasing in December 2023 for the studio’s 25th anniversary.

Here’s what we know about the trailer and the official GTA 6 release date.

When does GTA 6 come out?

These guys likely won’t be returning. Image via Rockstar Games

Rockstar has not yet confirmed the official release date for GTA 6, so for now, it’s currently unknown. But there have been reports claiming GTA 6 could arrive in 2024 or 2025, which would be a fair guess at this point, especially with the trailer on the way.

Considering the level of detail that goes into the GTA series, a longer development process could mean a smoother experience for fans when the game is finally released, so hopefully the long wait will have been worth it.

While the exact release date is unknown thus far, Rockstar has confirmed a time window for when players can expect to see the reveal trailer for GTA 6. When the reveal trailer drops, it’s possible that we could have a better idea of when the game is coming out with a release window, if not an official concrete release date.

When is the GTA 6 reveal trailer coming out?

Are you ready for rides like this? Image via Rockstar Games

The release date for GTA 6’s reveal trailer is unknown, but it’s coming some time in December 2023.

Rockstar Games’ 25th anniversary lands on Dec. 10, so that’s a possible date for the trailer to premiere. It’s also possible that it could make an appearance at The Game Awards 2023 on Dec. 7.

It’s anyone’s guess at this point right now, but it seems like these are the two most likely dates for the world to get its first official glimpse of the next GTA.

Outside of speculation, that’s all there is to know so far about the Grand Theft Auto 6 release. This article will be updated with more information once it becomes available.