How to get the WM 29 Pistol in GTA Online

GTA Online is celebrating the holiday with the return of its seasonal/holiday celebrations, and there’s more to enjoy around Los Santos than just the snowy atmosphere. For instance, you get another chance at one of the game’s best small weapons in the WM 29 pistol.

The WM 29 is an excellent pistol, boasting an above average damage number and fire rate, with a solid range and accuracy. But you can’t just go to the local firearms store and pick it up, you’ll need to complete a specific event that is only playable for a short time during this holiday event.

Here’s your guide to getting the WM 29 Pistol into your hands in GTA Online.

How to complete the Weazel Plaza Shootout event in GTA Online

The Weazel Plaza Shootout event first appeared during last year’s holiday event as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. With the return of the holiday celebrations, the event and its WM 29 Pistol reward are back too.

How to unlock the Weazel Plaza Shootout event

Weazel Plaza location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before starting the event, you will have to unlock access to it by meeting some basic objectives/requirements:

In-game time (check your phone) must be between 8pm and 6am .

. You must be in a GTA Online public session for at least 20 minutes .

. You must be within 400 meters of Weazel Plaza.

When these are completed, then the Weazel Plaza Shootout event will appear on your map as a red dot.

How to complete the Weazel Plaza Shootout event and get the WM 29 Pistol

With the event unlocked, if you travel to Weazel Plaza, you will see a firefight between robbers on the roof of the building and cops in helicopters surrounding them. You will have to get on top of the building, either via helicopter or your Oppressor Mk II.

Tip: You should land on the side of the roof where the robbers aren’t shooting at the cops, just so you don’t get clipped and knocked out of the sky on your way up.

Once on top of the roof, work your way over to where the robbers are and kill them. You don’t have to shoot the cops, but if you manage to pick up a wanted level, they may start shooting at you. Once all the robbers are down, you should be able to walk over to one of their corpses and interact with the dropped WM 29 Pistol and unlock it.

If you’re having trouble getting the Weazel Plaza Shootout event to appear, some players say that you have to be on the ground near Weazel Plaza during the time range for it to appear. Other players suggest joining a new session if it doesn’t appear in your current one.

After its unlocked, you can go to any AmmuNation store and add attachment or purchase ammo for the WM 29.