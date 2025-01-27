Split Fiction looks like an incredible evolution of It Takes Two and A Way Out in new gameplay footage

I know it’s early in 2025, but I think we already have a potential game of the year contender on the way, and it’s coming out in just a little over a month.

Recommended Videos

First revealed at The Game Awards in December, Split Fiction is the next game from Josef Fares and his talented team at Hazelight Studios. Known for its other co-op titles like It Takes Two and A Way Out, Split Fiction looks to be the next incredible evolution of the split-screen cooperative experience the studio has already mastered.

Split up and team up. Image via EA

In a new video narrated by Fares highlighting Split Fiction’s co-op, the gameplay looks almost too awesome to be true. If you’ve played Hazelight’s previous titles, you know it’s going to be real. But the concept of this game is what truly makes it special.

While A Way Out featured two inmates working together to escape prison, and It Takes Two featured two quarreling parents turned into dolls by a magic spell, Split Fiction’s premise is even more exciting. And given how strong the other titles were, that’s spelling success already.

“Mio and Zoe are contrasting writers – one writes sci-fi and the other writes fantasy – who become trapped in their own stories after being hooked up to a machine designed to steal their creative ideas,” the game’s description says. “They’ll have to rely on each other to break free with their memories in-tact, working together to master a variety of abilities and overcome diverse challenges while jumping between sci-fi and fantasy worlds in this unexpected tale of friendship.”

Bouncing back and forth between sci-fi and fantasy, Mio and Zoe are each in the hands of two co-op players, whether online or offline, and today’s gameplay showcased how exciting and smooth that gameplay can be, showcasing one sci-fi and one fantasy level.

Sci-fi or fantasy, but infinite possibilities. Image via EA

Mio’s sci-fi story features gravity-defying platforming, a bike chase and a boss fight to close it all out. Zoe’s fantasy story then allows the characters to shape-shift, showing off different abilities and also some genre-bending, including third-person action and 2D, side-scrolling, MetroidVania style play.

With Split Fiction, it appears that no gameplay style or genre is safe. Don’t be surprised to see the game tackle all sorts of mechanics like puzzles, shooting, platforming, and everything in between to keep things fresh as you explore the story.

New for a Hazelight game, Side Stories will offer some side quests “completely different from the main path” where players can enter a portal to find a new world and enjoy different gameplay. Examples given were flying around in space, riding around on a sandfish in the desert, water skiiing behind a train, and even shrinking down to get trolled by a cat.

And the best part? Like the other Hazelight titles, only one player will need to purchase the game, as the free Friend’s Pass is available for the second co-op player to join in. It’s something that both Hazelight and EA should be commended for, and will undoubtedly allow more people to enjoy the title.

I personally cannot wait to pick this up and play with my girlfriend when it drops on March 6. It’ll be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, allowing for crossplay across platforms, making it easy to play with friends no matter how they play.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy