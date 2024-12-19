Helldivers 2 issues free Killzone items after players declare crossover pricing undemocratic

The Helldivers 2 x Killzone crossover that launched yesterday was immediately met with backlash from the players for the undemocratic pricing of its featured items. In response to that, Arrowhead Game Studios and its partner at Guerilla Games prepared a holiday gift for Helldivers.

Recommended Videos

Super Earth announced on Dec. 19 that the second wave of the Killzone collaboration items will be free for all Helldivers 2 players—and they’re already available right now ahead of the initial launch date scheduled for next week. Next time you log into the game, you’ll receive the AC-2 Obedient armor set, the PLAS-39 Accelerator Rifle, the StA-11 SMG, and the Defender of Our Dream banner and cape. The distribution of items takes place in two waves, so if you didn’t get them at first, you might just have to wait a little.

Arsenal augmentation is incoming. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first wave of the Killzone crossover items debuted on Dec. 18, and players immediately slammed it for excessive pricing. The StA-52 Assault Rifle, for example, costs 615 Super Credits, or around $6-7. That, alongside the rest of the items, makes the entire Killzone collection cost 1,975 Super Credits—almost equal to two Warbonds. “This is concerning. They’re extremely expensive,” one fan wrote under the initial collaboration announcement post.

In light of this feedback, the developer decided to make the second half of the collaboration free while also extending the duration of the first wave (currently available in the Superstore) from five to 10 days, making them available until Dec. 28 in case you were afraid to miss out on them. The pricing of the first wave remains the same, which isn’t ideal, but the developer promises to revisit pricing when it comes to crossovers. On the same note, the developer said it’s currently investigating solutions to bring these items back permanently in the future.

In the meantime, make sure to log into the game and claim the latest arrivals from Super Earth’s partner at Stahl Arms and test them on the omens of tyranny that decided to revisit our galaxy.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy