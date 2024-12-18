Best loadout to fight the Illuminate in Helldivers 2

The Illuminate are back and are abducting citizens of Super Earth as you read this. This enemy faction is quite different from Termininds and Automatons, which you’ve been fighting in Helldivers 2 for months, so you must re-evaluate your combat approach before the next deployment.

In your loadout against the Illuminate, you want a weapon to deal with the waves of Voteless and something more heavy-hitting to eliminate Overseers and Harvesters. Those squids are tough and can easily one-shot you if they get close. You can choose to go with a primary to clear enemies and a Stratagem for something heavier, or vice versa, depending on what you have and what your teammates are using.

Here are the best weapons, armor, and Stratagems to use against the Illuminate in Helldivers 2, as well as a few tips to make your next operation easier.

Best weapons and armor against Illuminate in Helldivers 2

The classics always work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The weapons and armor you should bring to fight the Illuminate depend on what you have unlocked, including multiple Warbonds. However, the loadout is quite flexible, and in light of the latest buffs, there are many viable weapons.

Here are a few recommendations for the best equipment to use against the Illuminate in Helldivers 2:

Primary weapon: SG-225 Breaker or SG-225SP Breaker Spray&Pray

SG-225 Breaker or SG-225SP Breaker Spray&Pray Secondary weapon: P-19 Redeemer

P-19 Redeemer Throwable: G-12 High Explosive

G-12 High Explosive Armor: CE-35 Trench Engineer

The SG-225 Breaker is a solid option for clearing enemies and is also great for dealing with ships and Harvester’s shields. You only need a couple of shots (even at longer ranges) to take down a Harvester’s shield, allowing you to finish it with something more powerful. The main downside of this shotgun is ammo economy, as you’ll run out of it very quickly, so you may also consider the SG-225SP Breaker Spray&Pray.

Other good options to fight the squids include the PLAS-101 Purifier (Polar Patriots Warbond), PLAS-1 Scorcher (Helldivers Mobilize Warbond), and the LAS-16 Sickle (Cutting Edge Warbond). Secondary and throwable are personal preferences. The Redeemer is great at clearing waves, but you can also go for the P-4 Senator if you’re confident in your aim.

When it comes to armor, you want to run light or medium armor. You always have to stay on the move, or the Voteless will swarm you unless you have enough firepower on the team. The CE-35 Trench Engineer is great to pair with machine guns, but you can opt for others depending on the perk you want.

Best Stratagems against the Illuminate in Helldivers 2

Time to brush off the dust. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best Stratagems depend on what the rest of your team is running. If you’re running solo, you must ensure there are tools to deal with all Illuminate enemy types, including Voteless, Overseers, Harvesters, and Watchers.

Here are a few general recommendations against the Illuminate:

SH-32 Shield Generator Pack

MG-206 Heavy Machine Gun

A/G-16 Gatling Sentry

Autocannon

Orbital Laser

Eagle Airstrike

The Shield Generator Pack is always a good choice for extra survivability. Any machine gun Stratagems, like the MG-206 Heavy Machine Gun and the A/G-16 Gatling Sentry, are also great for mowing down Voteless, dealing with Overseers, and even Harvesters.

Tips and tricks to fight the Illuminate in Helldivers 2

Aim for Harverster’s legs

One well-placed EAT can get the job done. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It may be enticing to shoot the Harvester in its big eye, but the easiest way to defeat it is to shoot the joint that connects the leg and the eye. Sustained fire will eventually break the leg, causing the Harvester to collapse. These joints also have a lower armor rating, so you can use a variety of weapons to destroy them.

Loot Super Earth colonies

Free stuff. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The war against the Illuminate takes place in Super Earth’s colonies. These urban environments have HMG emplacements, ammo, and Support Weapons lying around, so make sure to explore them if you need supplies. You may also find a Fast Recon Vehicle on the streets that you can use for transportation and killing squids.

Stay quiet if you can

They have no idea. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Voteless have poor sight but good hearing, making stealth slightly more viable in fights against the Illuminate, especially if you pair it with Scout armor. However, the Overseers are way more aware and will command the Voteless to attack you if spotted. While staying quiet may not be the most consistent strategy, it can save you ammo and reinforcements early in the mission.

Stick close to roads

Nowhere to run now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s easy to get lost in the urban environments of Super Earth colonies and get yourself cornered in a dead end, surrounded by Voteless. To be safe, stick close to the main roads and open spaces when fighting in colonies.

