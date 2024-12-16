Helldivers 2 gets new lease on life after long-awaited update

Helldivers 2 has found a new lease on life following an update that fans have been craving ever since the game first released.

Recommended Videos

A surprise update was announced during The Game Awards on Dec. 13, introducing the Illuminate as a new enemy faction and giving players a breath of new content to enjoy—resulting in a remarkable resurgence.

New challenges. Image via Arrowhead Studios

According to SteamDB, Helldiver 2’s 24-peak number of players on Steam stands at over 132,000—a total not seen since the end of April. In the months since, Helldivers 2 has fluctuated between a weekly average of as low as 25,000 and a high of 75,000.

The game’s current player total of almost 40,000 is further evidence of the title’s upturn in fortune. The title has endured a turbulent period since initially launching in February.

Helldivers 2 soared to record heights upon release, with an all-time peak on Steam of over 450,000, but a flood of negative reviews struck following requirements on the platform to connect to a PlayStation account—something that wasn’t even possible for players in some parts of the world.

That flood of reviews became a meme in the community after Arrowhead backtracked on those requirements. But it’s not the only controversy the title has faced, with another spew of negative reviews occurring in August following in-game nerfs.

Arrowhead has been on a path to redemption ever since. Following fan fury, it promised a 60-day roadmap in August. While the updates and patches since then have restored some stability, they haven’t succeeded in luring players back.

The arrival of the Omens of Tyranny update introducing the Illuminate has turned the tide, however, with a fresh batch of challenges for players to face.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy