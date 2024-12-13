How to find the Fast Recon Vehicle car in Helldivers 2

An old enemy, the Illuminate, has returned to the galaxy of Helldivers 2, and the Helldivers need all the help they can get to fight back. The battle against the Illuminate takes place in new environments, and there are a few things you can use to make your life easier, including the Fast Recon Vehicle, or the FRV.

Fast Recon Vehicle is a four-seat car that can accommodate an entire squad of Helldivers. There’s a driver’s seat, two passenger seats from which Helldivers can lean out to lay down suppressive fire, and a gunner seat in the back to mow down the squids. The vehicle has an automatic gearbox, but you can also manually shift gears if you want to. There’s also a fuel limit of 60L. Once it’s out, you must find a new one, since there are no gas stations out there.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Fast Recon Vehicle in Helldivers 2 and how to get it.

How to get the Fast Recon Vehicle in Helldivers 2

Time for a road trip through Hell. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fast Recon Vehicles appear randomly in the Super Earth colonies on the Illuminate front of the Galactic War. The battle with the Illuminate currently takes place on the Calypso planet in the Saleria Sector, but it’ll likely spread to nearby systems very soon.

Every mission on Calypso features one or more human colonies that look like small towns with streets, houses, parks, and more. The FRV can spawn anywhere in these colonies, so keep your eyes out for a new ride.

This is the only way to get the FRV right now. But as we follow High Command’s Major Orders, we’ll be able to get our own FRV as a Stratagem, similar to the Patriot and Emancipator Exosuits. The latest Warbond, Urban Legends, has a pattern for the FRV, and you can already see the vehicle in the Vehicle Customization menu on your Super Destroyer.

The foreshadowing is real. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Helldivers 2 often issues new Stratagems to Helldivers as the Galactic War unfolds, so stay strong and keep fighting the re-emerged threat in the meantime!

