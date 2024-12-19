How to get the StA-52 Assault Rifle in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 received a very special delivery of supplies featuring Killzone 2. As a part of the collaboration, you can find new armor, player card, title, and even a new weapon—the StA-52 Assault Rifle.

The way you get this rifle is a bit different from regular unlocks in Helldivers 2, so here’s everything you need to know about it and whether you should get it in the first place.

How to get StA-52 Assault Rifle in Helldivers 2

You can get the StA-52 Assault Rifle as a part of the limited-time offering in the Superstore for 615 Super Credits. Super Credits is premium currency that you can farm for free in missions or buy for around $10, depending on the bundles you get.

This rifle is a part of the crossover between Helldivers 2 and Killzone 2 and is only available until Dec. 23, according to the in-game timer. After that, the store will feature a second part of the collaboration items, so be quick if you’re interested in this weapon.

Is StA-52 Assault Rifle worth it in Helldivers 2?

There’s no greater sacrifice than someone else’s. Screenshot by Dot Esports

615 Super Credits is a lot of currency for just one rifle, considering you can buy an entire Warbond with multiple weapons and cosmetics for 1,000 Super Credits. While the FOMO is real, the weapon is nothing special, and you can save your Super Credits unless you’re a fan of Killzone 2.

Here are the StA-52 Assault Rifle stats:

Damage: 70

70 Capacity: 56

56 Recoil: 19

19 Fire Rate: 790

790 Perks: Light Armor Penetrating

Stat-wise, the StA-52 Assault Rifle is a slightly better AR-23 Liberator (the default assault rifle), with higher mag capacity and fire rate. While the faster fire rate paired with a larger mag is noticeable and feels quite nice in enemy-dense environments, the light armor penetration means there are only so many things you can kill with it.

Weapons like the PLAS-1 Scorcher and even the AR-23P Liberator Penetrator are better for dealing with armored enemies, while for waves of enemies (like the Voteless), there are classic guns like the SG-225 Breaker and the SG-225SP Breaker Spray&Pray.

