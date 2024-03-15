How to farm Super Credits fast in Helldivers 2

It’s certainly commendable that you can earn Helldivers 2’s premium currency, Super Credits, just by playing. Thankfully, there are are fast ways to farm Super Credits, and we’re here to explain how to get them as quickly as possible.

We’ve already gone through the basic ways you can get Super Credits in Helldivers 2, but at the end of the day, you want the fastest ways to farm Super Credits so you can spend them willy-nilly.

Plenty of cosmetics and bonuses are tied to Super Credits, so it’s only natural to want more. If the joy of being a Helldiver isn’t enough, the exhilaration of seeing your Super Credits balance rise will be the icing on the cake.

Fastest ways to get Super Credits in Helldivers 2

Super Credits for all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Escape Pods and Caches on 40-minute missions

You’d think that to quickly farm something, you’d want to do shorter, easier missions. Right? Wrong. You need to choose missions with a 40-minute timer, as they’re more expansive, have greater depth and volume, and have many potential Super Credit-earning opportunities in the form of Escape Pods and Caches.

To speed things up, the first thing you want to do after starting one of these missions is align a Radar Tower as soon as possible to show all POIs on the level map. This requires you to find the Radar Tower area on the map, clear the enemies, activate the tower, and wait for it to come online.

Now, you can raid all the POIs and hope you get enough Super Credits to reward your efforts.

Higher Difficulty missions

I don’t want to use a cliché, but it goes without saying that if you attempt missions on higher difficulty settings, the rewards will be that much sweeter. It’s not official, but it’s pretty much accepted at this point that Super Credit drop rates are increased if you choose Extreme, Suicide Mission, Impossible, or Helldive.

It’s all Trivial

On the other hand, an effective method discovered by Reddit user dssurge suggests you might not need to grind out and unlock harder difficulty settings to up the ante.

Here’s their strategy, and the full Helldivers 2 Reddit post has even more details:

Enter Trivial missions until you get a game featuring multiple Super Credits spawns plus Medal drops. The map needs to have no water, an off-center Extraction location, typically feature flatter terrain, and ideally not be a snow planet. According to the Redditor, when you find a map that ticks all those boxes, “close the map down because it doesn’t matter if the planet gets Liberated, as long as you do not run any other missions, you will always have access to the map when you launch the game”. You can then relaunch the game back into this mission. Perfect your technique and you should be able to amass great quantities of Super Credits in shorter periods of time until you have what you need.

You need a decent amount of Super Credits in Helldivers 2 if you want to obtain the best armor sets and items, so gather this currency as fast as you can to fight the good fight.

