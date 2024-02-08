Super Credits are a unique currency in Helldivers 2 that give you access to premium content. There are multiple ways you can grab Super Credits, with the easiest way being to use your credit and immediately add them to your account. However, you can find them.

Recommended Videos

Super Credits can appear during any of your missions in Helldivers 2. They won’t be out in the open, and you can’t find them near your primary objectives. Instead, you have to move around the map with your team to track them down, and if one squad mate finds Super Credits, everyone goes home with them. The more you find, the faster you can unlock the Premium Warbond. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Super Credits in Helldivers 2.

Where to find Super Credits in Helldivers 2

Super Credits are also available from the standard Warbond battle pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two free ways you can get Super Credits in Helldivers 2. The first is using Warbond Medals to purchase them from the free track, but those eventually go away when you reach the end. Another way you can get them is by searching the map for minor points of interest and looting them off the ground.

There were two, unique locations where I could find Super Credits while playing a standard mission. There was a mission where a full squad looted an armory, and two players had to interact with the terminals on either side of a door to unlock it. Not only did we find Super Credits, we located several useful weapons and ammunition to aid in our cause. The second way was when I was playing a solo mission, and I opened the top of a crashed shuttle. There were several Super Credits inside, and when I finished the mission, they were available on my Helldivers 2 account.

Finding Super Credits during a mission feels randomized. I didn’t always find them when I completed a mission, but I didn’t always search the entire map. With a time limit for every Helldivers 2 mission, it isn’t easy to track them down, even with an entire squad. You might be able to find them while searching for samples or completing side objectives, like destroying facility buildings.

Again, if you’d rather not rely on trying to find them while playing Helldivers 2, or you’ve already unlocked all the ones from the standard Warbond battle pass, buying them from the store page is always an option. These can be microtransactions, but it’s up to you to use real-world money to earn them. Thankfully, it’s not required. Super Earth is not forcing you to give them real-world money to defend it.