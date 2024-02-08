Although defending Super Earth in Helldivers 2 is your top priority, collecting samples is a very important objective to improve your Super Destroyer. There are three samples you can find and they can appear in multiple places.

These samples are crucial to the research you can complete on your Super Destroyer, namely in the ship modules section. The more ship modules you build onto your Super Destroyer, the more assets you’ll get in combat, which in turn increasing the stratagems you can use during battle, which then makes it easier to complete operations. Here’s what you need to know about how to collect all samples in Helldivers 2.

Where to find all samples in Helldivers 2

One way to find samples is by searching destroyed outposts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Samples are available throughout the mission by completing the main objective or by finding them on the ground and or exploring the map. I’ve been able to find a handful of Common Samples on many of the earlier missions in Helldivers 2, but simply exploring the map and completing more side objectives is the best way.

Tracking down all types of samples takes a good amount of time. You can find the all by progressing through the difficulty levels of Helldivers 2. For the best chance to acquire a good amount of samples, working alongside friends and jumping into matches with several teammates gives you the best chance. You might want to make sure you have crossplay turned on, too. The more people you have working together on the larger goal, the more samples become available as you explore your Helldivers 2 mission map.

It’s important to note you lose all samples when you die. If you die with 12 samples, those are on the ground where your character died. You might miss out on these samples if you can’t return to your body or if a teammate fails to run and collect them before extracting. Losing these samples can become pretty frustrating, which means communicating with any close teammates to grab them before you leave is critical to leveling your Super Destroyer’s ship modules. Thankfully, you don’t lose Warbond Medals when you die.

When you’re looking for specific samples in Helldivers 2, hover over a mission, and at the bottom of your screen, there is a section that shares the type of samples you can find. You may need to adjust the difficulty or search on a different planet for the other types of samples you want for your upgrades.

Having more players in your squad means you can take on tougher missions, thereby unlocking additional samples for some of the best Helldivers 2 upgrades.