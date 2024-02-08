There are a handful of resources you need to focus on getting in Helldivers 2. These are vital to bringing the full might of Super Earth forces on the alien menace plaguing the galaxy, and Warbond Medals are one of those critical resources you need to track down

There’s only one way you can go about earning Warbond Medals. These allow you to unlock new equipment and helpful resources in Helldivers 2. However, there are two types of Warbonds you need to keep track of while playing. There are Warbond Medals and Premium Warbond Medals, which are different progression tracks, such as where you could unlock the Steeled Veterans armor set. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Warbond Medals in Helldivers 2, giving you an advantage to bring peace to Super Earth.

Where to find Warbond Medals in Helldivers 2

You receive Warbond Medals by completing operations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The way you earn Warbond Medals in Helldivers 2 is by completing operations on the Galactic War map. Before you enter a particular match, the game shows in the Missions Completed Bonus section underneath the operation status, and how many you earn. These are not microtransactions and are ones you earn by playing Helldivers 2.

There are multiple types of missions you can complete to earn Warbond Medals. At the end of a complete mission, all players in your squad receive Warbond Medals for their contribution to supporting Super Earth and bringing prosperity to the galaxy with your Super Destroyer. You can complete these missions yourself, but I imagine you can have a much more successful time working on these objectives by organizing with other squadmates. Helldivers 2 is a much better experience alongside friends and other players, even if the servers might hiccup every now and again.

The standard Warbond Medals are ones you can use in the free Helldivers 2 Warbond Medal track, which unlocks weapons, emotes, and armor appearance. Underneath it is a Premium Warbond Medal track, but you need to purchase Premium Warbonds, which you can grab by using Super Credits, the Helldivers 2 premium currency, and these are tied to microtransactions. For those who would instead remain on the free version, stick with the standard Warbond Medals, which you earn for completing missions on the Galactic War map.

There’s also an opportunity to find additional Warbond Medals during a mission. I found one while searching near an objective and then investigating a crashed shuttle. It was partially guarded by several bugs and I had to fight my way through them to unearth them, but they’re a worthwhile reward for any Helldivers 2 player.

Buying the Premium Warbond Medals is not a requirement, and you should never feel pressured to grab them. Everything on the Premium Warbond track is appearance-based, whereas the standard Warbond Medals contain helpful items and equipment you can add to your arsenal. All it takes is making your way through the Helldivers 2 galaxy, working on various operations across the many planets you can protect from the alien bug threats.