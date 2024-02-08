Does Helldivers 2 have microtransactions?

The never-ending dialogue about microtransactions in the gaming industry continues with Helldivers 2, so we’re addressing the status of microtransactions meshing into the mushing of aliens.

Recommended Videos

Helldivers 2 presents a vast alien and Automaton-infested world in which the Helldivers must rid humanity of these terrorizing foes. As a game with ties to multiplayer and live-service properties, it naturally gets mentioned in the same breath as microtransactions.

It’s no secret that satire and popular social commentaries are at the heart of the Helldivers 2 story, but microtransactions are no laughing matter, and we’re here to tell you if they’re in the shooter.

Are there microtransactions in Helldivers 2?

Super Credits is a good name at least. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Arrowhead Game Studios has opted to put microtransactions in Helldivers 2, and while they’re completely optional, you can purchase “Super Credits.”

Super Earth deserves a name like Super Credits. From what we’ve seen so far, the microtransactions don’t seem too offensive, look fairly reasonable in comparison to other AAA games, and, most importantly, look to be cosmetic only—not pay-to-win or any of that nonsense.

New skins, color-palette-swapped headgear, altered Body Armor, and much more await you if you intend to part with real cash.

This means it’s entirely up to you if you want to splash extra money on Super Credits to give your character even more customizable options and look like a soldier worthy of representing the Helldivers.

You’re not obligated to do so, though, so don’t feel pressured to! Instead of browsing the Helldivers 2 store to tempt yourself into microtransactions, you can also take a look at how to change your ship name in Helldivers 2, as well as check out the title’s extensive trophy list.