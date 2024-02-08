How to change your ship name in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 offers a wealth of customization options, and you can even name your ship, but what happens if you fancy a change? We’ve got the answer.

After completing the tutorial in Helldivers 2, you are taken to a screen where you can choose a name for your ship. However, you may want to change the ship name later down the line if you find new inspiration or fancy something different.

The good news is changing your ship name in Helldivers 2 is an easy process, and we’ve outlined the precise steps you need to take.

How to change ship name in Helldivers 2

Time to make a change. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To change the name of your ship in Helldivers 2, head to the Ship Management terminals. These can be found on the left-hand side of your ship, before you enter the Bridge. However, you must complete the Tutorial and your first mission before they become accessible.

Follow these steps to change your ship name in Helldivers 2:

Interact with a Ship Management terminal.

Select your ship type, for example “Destroyer.”

Click the specified key to change ship name. (Square on PlayStation, R on Keyboard, X if using an Xbox controller).

Scroll through the naming options and select a new name.

Apply the name change by hitting the specified key. (X on PlayStation, left-mouse click on keyboard, A if using an Xbox controller).

This changed your ship name, which will be reflected in the game, shown on the side of your ship in cutscenes and in the top-left corner of the screen when onboard. You can change your ship name as many times as you like, and it does not cost any resources.

Other customizations are available for your ship, including Modules that unlock extra benefits, but you have to earn these through progression and by purchasing them once you have the relevant materials.