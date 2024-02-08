Category:
How to fix Helldivers 2 crashing after tutorial

There's trouble before the real trouble begins.
Published: Feb 8, 2024 05:08 am
Every new game usually has a few unforeseen glitches, and if your copy of Helldivers 2 is crashing after the tutorial, we know the reason why.

Tutorials are normally a safe space where you learn the fundamentals and can’t die, while the game holds your hand like a child walking to school. But in Helldivers 2, it’s entirely possible that the second you finish the tutorial, the game will betray you and keep crashing. If you’re getting frustrated at this bug and just want to kill some actual bugs, we’ll help you fix the problem.

How to fix Helldivers 2 tutorial crashing bug

helldivers 2 player shooting big bug
That’s a big bug. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

If you find that Helldivers 2 keeps crashing shortly after the tutorial, it’s likely because you are trying to change your armor before completing the first mission.

Here’s an official Discord post from Arrowhead Game Studios discussing the ongoing technical hitch: “We’re aware of a crash when you try to change your armor after completing the tutorial. Please complete the first mission before trying to change your armor.”

So, if you’re an eager beaver trying to customize your character before completing the first mission, for the time being at least, we recommend you hold off and proceed with the tutorial until it’s done.

We assume this is just a temporary issue that will be fixed, and hopefully, the developer will soon announce that players are free to change their armor no matter how early in the game they are. Just before you go, check out the full Helldivers 2 trophy list.

