Helldivers 2 trophy list: All trophies, listed

Helldivers 2 is bringing the fight back to Super Earth, and there is a wealth of trophies to earn while you fight off hordes of enemies in the sequel.
The sequel to the 2015 top-down shooter with the same name, Helldivers 2 is changing the approach, switching from that top-down-style to a third-person all-out assault title. Many are already expecting the series’ return to make waves almost a decade. And, while you fend off enemy threats, you can earn plenty of trophies for your efforts.
Does Helldivers 2 have a Platinum trophy?
Yes, Helldivers 2 has a Platinum Trophy for PlayStation players to obtain. As usual, you’ll be required to tick off every other trophy in Helldivers 2 to earn the most prestigious honor, so don’t expect this milestone reward to be an easy task by any means. Players on other platforms won’t have a Platinum trophy to unlock, however.
How many trophies are in Helldivers 2?
Helldivers 2 has 39 PlayStation trophies to earn, split into a variety of Gold, Silver, and Bronze rarity alongside the aforementioned singular Platinum trophy. There are three Gold trophies, 11 Silver trophies, and 24 Bronze trophies.
Many of the Helldivers 2 trophies can be earned by simply playing the shooter sequel, though some of the higher rarity trophies will require you to crank up the difficulty and undertake a significant challenge for bragging rights.
Helldivers 2 trophy list
|Name
|Description
|Rarity
|The Epitome of Super Earth
|Obtain all other Helldivers 2 trophies
|Platinum
|Hell Dive
|Complete an Extreme difficulty mission or higher without anyone dying
|Gold
|Hold My Primary, I’m Going In!
|Complete a full Hard difficulty mission or higher without anyone firing their primary or support weapon
|Gold
|Gone in 360 Seconds!
|Complete a full Extreme difficulty Blitz mission and extract in under six minutes
|Gold
|Extractamundo!
|Extract with a full squad on Hard difficulty or higher
|Silver
|Caught Them by Supplies!
|Kill a Charger with a resupply pod
|Silver
|Samples Are a Diver’s Best Friend
|Extract with at least 15 rare samples from a mission as a team
|Silver
|Doing Your Part
|Complete at least 100 missions
|Silver
|It’s the Only Way to be Sure
|Have six orbital barrage stratagems in the same place at the same time
|Silver
|For the Greater Good!
|Kill 5,000 enemies
|Silver
|Kill it With Fire!
|Kill 100 enemies using fire damage in a single mission
|Silver
|Get Some!
|Fire at least 150 rounds in one burst, killing at least 10 enemies
|Silver
|That Which does not Kill You…
|Be injured in all limbs at the same time
|Silver
|The Power of Democracy
|Kill 25 enemies with one stratagem
|Silver
|Fully Operational
|Reach max rank on one ship module
|Silver
|Ship it!
|Upgrade all ship modules by at least one level
|Bronze
|Nothing is Bigger than Freedom
|Defeat a Hulk
|Bronze
|The Taller they are…
|Defeat a Bile Titan
|Bronze
|They don’t Call it Tacticool for Nothin’
|Complete 10 tactical objectives
|Bronze
|Let’s Call it a Draw
|Shoot off both arms on a Hulk and extract while it’s alive
|Bronze
|Cool Guys Don’t Loo-AAAH!
|Fly at least 25 meters from the shockwave of an explosion
|Bronze
|Hot Potato!
|Throw back a live grenade
|Bronze
|Bot Scrapper
|Play one Bot mission
|Bronze
|Bug Stomper
|Play one Bug mission
|Bronze
|Extractinating the Countryside
|Play a Planet Defense mission
|Bronze
|Patriot
|Play at least 50 missions
|Bronze
|Hold My Liber-Tea!
|While using a jump pack, knock yourself into a ragdoll state
|Bronze
|Eat This!
|Kill a bug warrior with a shotgun within one meter
|Bronze
|Democracy Ain’t Done with You Yet
|Heal another player using Stims
|Bronze
|Promote Synergy
|Provide assisted reload for a teammate
|Bronze
|Strapping Young Lad
|Customize your Helldiver with a new cape, armor, and helmet
|Bronze
|In the Nick of Time
|Extract after the timer reaches zero
|Bronze
|The Real Deal
|Complete Basic Training
|Bronze
|The Long Arm of Justice
|Kill a target at a distance of over 100m
|Bronze
|Stalking is Illegal
|Complete a Stalker Hive tactical objective
|Bronze
|Job’s Done!
|Complete a mission but fail to extract
|Bronze
|Science is Done by Quantity
|Extract with at least 15 common samples
|Bronze
|They Mostly Come at Night…
|Extract from a mission during nighttime
|Bronze
|Spread Managed Democracy
|Kill 150 enemies in a single mission
|Bronze