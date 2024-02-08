Helldivers 2 trophy list: All trophies, listed

Helldivers 2 is bringing the fight back to Super Earth, and there is a wealth of trophies to earn while you fight off hordes of enemies in the sequel.

The sequel to the 2015 top-down shooter with the same name, Helldivers 2 is changing the approach, switching from that top-down-style to a third-person all-out assault title. Many are already expecting the series’ return to make waves almost a decade. And, while you fend off enemy threats, you can earn plenty of trophies for your efforts.

Does Helldivers 2 have a Platinum trophy?

Ready to roll. Image via Arrowhead Games

Yes, Helldivers 2 has a Platinum Trophy for PlayStation players to obtain. As usual, you’ll be required to tick off every other trophy in Helldivers 2 to earn the most prestigious honor, so don’t expect this milestone reward to be an easy task by any means. Players on other platforms won’t have a Platinum trophy to unlock, however.

How many trophies are in Helldivers 2?

Helldivers 2 has 39 PlayStation trophies to earn, split into a variety of Gold, Silver, and Bronze rarity alongside the aforementioned singular Platinum trophy. There are three Gold trophies, 11 Silver trophies, and 24 Bronze trophies.

Many of the Helldivers 2 trophies can be earned by simply playing the shooter sequel, though some of the higher rarity trophies will require you to crank up the difficulty and undertake a significant challenge for bragging rights.

Helldivers 2 trophy list