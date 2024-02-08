Category:
Helldivers 2 trophy list: All trophies, listed

Ready for liftoff.
Josh Challies
Published: Feb 7, 2024 10:40 pm
A rocket on a launchpad in Helldivers 2.
Helldivers 2 is bringing the fight back to Super Earth, and there is a wealth of trophies to earn while you fight off hordes of enemies in the sequel.

The sequel to the 2015 top-down shooter with the same name, Helldivers 2 is changing the approach, switching from that top-down-style to a third-person all-out assault title. Many are already expecting the series’ return to make waves almost a decade. And, while you fend off enemy threats, you can earn plenty of trophies for your efforts.

Does Helldivers 2 have a Platinum trophy?

A character in Helldivers 2 looks at a ship crashing into the ground.
Ready to roll. Image via Arrowhead Games

Yes, Helldivers 2 has a Platinum Trophy for PlayStation players to obtain. As usual, you’ll be required to tick off every other trophy in Helldivers 2 to earn the most prestigious honor, so don’t expect this milestone reward to be an easy task by any means. Players on other platforms won’t have a Platinum trophy to unlock, however.

How many trophies are in Helldivers 2?

Helldivers 2 has 39 PlayStation trophies to earn, split into a variety of Gold, Silver, and Bronze rarity alongside the aforementioned singular Platinum trophy. There are three Gold trophies, 11 Silver trophies, and 24 Bronze trophies.

Many of the Helldivers 2 trophies can be earned by simply playing the shooter sequel, though some of the higher rarity trophies will require you to crank up the difficulty and undertake a significant challenge for bragging rights.

Helldivers 2 trophy list

NameDescriptionRarity
The Epitome of Super EarthObtain all other Helldivers 2 trophiesPlatinum
Hell DiveComplete an Extreme difficulty mission or higher without anyone dyingGold
Hold My Primary, I’m Going In!Complete a full Hard difficulty mission or higher without anyone firing their primary or support weaponGold
Gone in 360 Seconds!Complete a full Extreme difficulty Blitz mission and extract in under six minutesGold
Extractamundo!Extract with a full squad on Hard difficulty or higherSilver
Caught Them by Supplies!Kill a Charger with a resupply podSilver
Samples Are a Diver’s Best FriendExtract with at least 15 rare samples from a mission as a teamSilver
Doing Your PartComplete at least 100 missionsSilver
It’s the Only Way to be SureHave six orbital barrage stratagems in the same place at the same timeSilver
For the Greater Good!Kill 5,000 enemiesSilver
Kill it With Fire!Kill 100 enemies using fire damage in a single missionSilver
Get Some!Fire at least 150 rounds in one burst, killing at least 10 enemiesSilver
That Which does not Kill You…Be injured in all limbs at the same timeSilver
The Power of DemocracyKill 25 enemies with one stratagemSilver
Fully OperationalReach max rank on one ship moduleSilver
Ship it!Upgrade all ship modules by at least one levelBronze
Nothing is Bigger than FreedomDefeat a HulkBronze
The Taller they are…Defeat a Bile TitanBronze
They don’t Call it Tacticool for Nothin’Complete 10 tactical objectivesBronze
Let’s Call it a DrawShoot off both arms on a Hulk and extract while it’s aliveBronze
Cool Guys Don’t Loo-AAAH!Fly at least 25 meters from the shockwave of an explosionBronze
Hot Potato!Throw back a live grenadeBronze
Bot ScrapperPlay one Bot missionBronze
Bug StomperPlay one Bug missionBronze
Extractinating the CountrysidePlay a Planet Defense missionBronze
PatriotPlay at least 50 missionsBronze
Hold My Liber-Tea!While using a jump pack, knock yourself into a ragdoll stateBronze
Eat This!Kill a bug warrior with a shotgun within one meterBronze
Democracy Ain’t Done with You YetHeal another player using StimsBronze
Promote SynergyProvide assisted reload for a teammateBronze
Strapping Young LadCustomize your Helldiver with a new cape, armor, and helmetBronze
In the Nick of TimeExtract after the timer reaches zeroBronze
The Real DealComplete Basic TrainingBronze
The Long Arm of JusticeKill a target at a distance of over 100mBronze
Stalking is IllegalComplete a Stalker Hive tactical objectiveBronze
Job’s Done!Complete a mission but fail to extractBronze
Science is Done by QuantityExtract with at least 15 common samplesBronze
They Mostly Come at Night…Extract from a mission during nighttimeBronze
Spread Managed DemocracyKill 150 enemies in a single missionBronze
How to preload Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 multiplayer gameplay
How to preload Helldivers 2
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 6, 2024
Does Helldivers 2 have early access?
Four players move through a deserted biome in Helldivers 2
Does Helldivers 2 have early access?
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 6, 2024
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.