Category:
General

All Helldivers 2 platforms

Do you need an upgrade or not?
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Jan 16, 2024 08:30 am
|
Updated: Jan 16, 2024 08:54 am
Players sneaking through a forest in Helldivers 2
Image via Arrowhead Studios

With its release date closing in, fans of the Helldivers franchise have been wondering about what platforms the long-awaited Helldivers 2 will be available on. If you’re curious, I’m here to clear your doubts.

Slated for a release on Feb. 8, Helldivers 2 is a third-person co-op shooter game set in an intergalactic dimension where players armed with weapons and other ammunition fight to protect the galaxy from hostility and threats that linger. The original Helldivers game was a shooter game, but it sported a top-down perspective, while Helldivers 2 will flaunt a more immersive third-person perspective. Naturally, fans are excited to try the sequel out, but whether it will be available on all major gaming platforms, including PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, is still a burning question—and this guide will answer all of those queries. 

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Is Helldivers 2 on PS5 and PS4?

Yes and no. Helldivers 2 is being developed and launched under the shadow of Sony, so the fact that it’s launching on PS5 is unsurprising. That said, the title won’t be launching on PS4.

Alien creatures in Helldivers 2
Can you fight these creatures on all platforms? Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

Despite being a Sony game, Helldivers 2 won’t be available on PS4 at launch, and considering it’s being launched in 2024, this was expected. Most modern games don’t support old-gen hardware, so if you still own a PS4, it’s high time to get an upgrade. 2015 Helldivers is, however, available in PS4’s library. If you haven’t played it yet and want to know what the hype is about, you can definitely give the game a try. 

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Is Helldivers 2 on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One?

Considering Sony’s influence on the game’s development, this isn’t a hard guess. Helldivers 2 won’t be launching on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One consoles

The original Helldivers game didn’t launch on any of the Xbox consoles either, so there’s little to no chance that the devs might consider adding the sequel to Xbox’s library. 

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Is Helldivers 2 on PC? 

Similar to the original game, Helldivers 2 will be released on PC via Steam. It will also come with partial support for Xbox controllers, DualShock controllers (USB only), and DualSense controllers. Arrowhead Studios has also confirmed crossplay support across PC and PS5, so friends can team up and enjoy slaughtering enemies together.

Is Helldivers 2 on Nintendo Switch? 

No, Helldivers 2 won’t be releasing on Nintendo Switch, so you can’t enjoy the game on the move. While the Switch library is quite extensive, many devs skip releasing their games on the hand-held console because of developmental constraints. Sony’s presence also makes it unlikely for the game to launch for Switch.  

Author

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com